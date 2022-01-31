Mountaintop View 1-31-22. Broncos streaking, Aztecs reloading, Senior Bowl prep, NET, standings

It’s Monday and we are back at it! As always, a lot going on. The Mountain West is playing exceptional men’s basketball this season. Football news is always plentiful with recruiting, transfer news, and all-star bowls. Plus, the second signing day is Wednesday. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.

In a prime-time matchup, the Broncos managed to find a way to beat Fresno State and in doing so, have won all games they played in December and January, which is an impressive feat. Boise State squandered leads in both the end of regulation and overtime but made key plays to emerge victoriously.

San Diego State must replace half their starters from last season, including key spots like running back, offensive line, defensive back, defensive line, and punter. A rundown of all the attrition is featured here which is helpful. Many transfers will be here in time for spring ball, which will help them get acclimated.

Cole may be flying a bit under the radar on draft boards so far, but that figures to change following the Senior Bowl. His main goal is to showcase his blocking and prove he can be a do-it-all tight end and not just a superb pass catcher. He has also been working on his interview skills, where he can showcase his knowledge of the game.

Mountain West NET rankings.

Updated MW NET Rankings (thru 1/29):



32 - Boise State (⬆️3)

35 - Wyoming (⬇️1)

36 - Colorado State (⬆️3)

49 - Utah State (⬆️12)

50 - San Diego State (⬇️1)

64 - Fresno State (⬆️2)

115 - UNLV (⬆️2)

134 - Nevada (⬇️14)

154 - New Mexico (⬆️1)

213 - Air Force (⬇️1)

286 - SJSU (↔️) — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 30, 2022

MWC WBB Standings.

On the horizon: