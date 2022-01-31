MWC Recruiting Roundup 1-31-22. The last roundup before Signing Day Round 2.

t’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The second signing day is quickly approaching and recruiting updates are at an all-time high.

Roughly 113 new offers were handed out, with many coming from the transfer portal or players from future recruiting classes. In addition to this, 13 new commitments were made, as well as some official visits and a decommittment. Specifically, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, SDSU, SJSU, and UNLV. all added to their classes. Hawaii emphasized recruiting a lot this week now that they have a coaching staff and hit big with two transfer commits. They take a turn on the cover photo this week.

A note about this recruiting cycle:

A note with all of the CFB transfers: Schools can replace up to seven of them with extra recruits in the 2022 signing class, so classes will be bigger. That only applies for players who enter the portal after their school's fall term or Dec. 15 whichever is earlier.

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, we are back in the dead period. This lasts the entire month of February.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 72

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

RB Preston Alford was offered by Air Force

2023 QB Jack Strong was offered by Boise State

DB Thomas DeChesaro was offered by Colorado State

JUCO DB Roman Rashada was offered by Colorado State

2023 LB Wyatt Milkovic was offered by Colorado State

2023 LB Trey Leckner was offered by Colorado State

2023 RB Trech Kekahuna was offered by Colorado State

2023 QB Brayden Dorman was offered by Colorado State

2023 WR/DB Taeshaun Lyons was offered by Colorado State

2023 DB Justyn Rhett was offered by Colorado State

2023 DE Kelze Howard was offered by Colorado State

2023 ATH Jeremiah Huges was offered by Colorado State

2023 OL Alex Doost was offered by Colorado State and SDSU

2023 RB/DB Dijon Stanley was offered by Colorado State and Nevada

2023 WR/DB Sean Brown was offered by Colorado State and Utah State

2023 WR/DB Israel Polk was offered by Colorado State, Nevada, and UNLV

2024 WR/DB Turran Williams was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR/DB Landon Bell was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR David Washington was offered by Colorado State

2024 QB Blake Barnett was offered by Colorado State

2025 TE Bear Tenney was offered by Colorado State

2025 QB Jarret Nielsen was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR/DB Jadyn Robinson was offered by Colorado State

2025 LB Venilaite Wolfgramm was offered by Colorado State and Nevada

RB Tano Letuli was offered by Hawaii

RB Derek Boyd was offered by Hawaii

JUCO OL Buffalo Kruize was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DT Taylor Lewis was offered by Hawaii

Transfer OL Jojo Falo was offered by Hawaii

Transfer WR Mikel Barkley was offered by Hawaii

Transfer OL Jacob Brammer was offered by Hawaii

Transfer DT Myles Cecil was offered by Hawaii

DE Sione Noa was offered by Fresno State

WR Kolawole Babalola was offered by Nevada

2023 DE Tiumalu Afalava was offered by Nevada

2023 DE Carson Mott was offered by Nevada

2023 DE Sinn Brennan was offered by Nevada

2023 RB King Miller was offered by Nevada

2023 OL Caleb Lomu was offered by Nevada

2023 DL Sua Lefotu was offered by Nevada

2023 DE Ryder Trujillo was offered by Nevada

2023 DL Marquise Jones was offered by Nevada

2023 OL Misael Sandoval was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Logan Brantley was offered by Nevada

2023 DB Cox Josiah was offered by Nevada

2023 WR/DB Hunter Wiggins was offered by Nevada

2023 DE Chase Brackney was offered by Nevada

2023 WR Ismael Cisse was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Hayden Moore was offered by Nevada

2023 RB Brandon Johnson was offered by Nevada

2023 OL Zak Yaauchi was offered by Nevada

2023 DE Jaeden Moore was offered by Nevada

2023 OL Jackson St. Aubyn was offered by Nevada

2023 OL/DL Grant Buckey was offered by Nevada

2023 OL/DL Hank Zilinskas was offered by Nevada

2023 DL Cameron Brandt was offered by Nevada

2023 OL/DL Tobias Raymond was offered by Nevada and SDSU

2024 DE Elijah Rushing was offered by Nevada

2024 RB Dejour Menefee was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Jason Mitchell II was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Marcelles Williams was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Jeremiah Newcombe was offered by Nevada

2024 DE Mardale Rowe was offered by Nevada

2024 RB/LB Stacy Bey was offered by Nevada

2024 LB Shakir Collins was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Foster Slaughter was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Miles Lockhart was offered by Nevada and SDSU

2025 WR/DB Tavian McNair was offered by Nevada

2023 RB Kam Taylor was offered by SDSU

2023 DL My’Keil Gardner was offered by SDSU

2023 WR Grant Gay was offered by SDSU

2023 DE Kelze Howard was offered by SDSU

2023 DB CJ Johnson was offered by SDSU

2024 DB Kela Moore was offered by SDSU

2024 DB Aundre Gibson was offered by SDSU

2024 WR/DB Jeremiah Newcombe was offered by SDSU

DT Jairus Satele was offered by SJSU

Transfer K/P Colton Theaker was offered by SJSU

2023 DB Julian Smith was offered by SJSU

2023 RB Blake Nichelson was offered by SJSU

2023 LB Jordan Whitney was offered by SJSU

2023 LB Isaiah Chisom was offered by SJSU and UNLV

2023 WR Baylin Brooks was offered by SJSU

2023 WR/DB Jordan Napier was offered by SJSU

2024 WR/DB Kenny Jackson was offered by SJSU

2024 DB Marquis Gallegos was offered by SJSU

2025 WR LaMason Waller was offered by SJSU

2025 WR Jaylen Moore was offered by SJSU

2025 WR Savion Taylor was offered by SJSU and UNLV

2023 DE Idgerinn Dean was offered by UNLV

2023 DL AJ Fuimaono was offered by UNLV

2023 OL Ed Haynes was offered by UNLV

2023 OL Rodney Leaks was offered by UNLV

2023 OL Savior Manuma was offered by UNLV

2023 OL Elijha Payne was offered by UNLV

2023 WR Lavon Brown was offered by UNLV and Utah State

2024 DB Isaiah Rubin was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Landon Mccomber was offered by UNLV and Utah State

2023 WR Carlos Hernandez was offered by Utah State

2024 OL Eugene Brooks was offered by Utah State

LS Carson York was offered by Wyoming

2023 RB Carson Hansen was offered by Wyoming

Visits

RB Kaden Cloud visited Air Force

WR Lucas Prendergast visited Nevada

WR Kejuan Bullard visited SJSU

WR Cieonta Davis visited SJSU

Junior Day Visits (all 2023 recruits)

Colorado State: DB Naeten Mitchell, OL Derek Thompson, LB Joseph Garnett, LB Emmanuel Faavae, DB Aiden Knapke (2025), WR/DB Ramon Pacheco (2024), RB Tyree Trusty, WR Zach Siegler, WR/DB Gage Martinez, LB Brett Alvey, WR Zack Marshall, ATH Jeremiah Hughes

Commits

RB Tylor Latham committed to Air Force

WR Houston Hawkins committed to Air Force

K/P Reagan Tubbs committed to Air Force

DB Nuer Gatkuoth committed to Colorado State

JUCO DB Dre Greeley committed to Colorado State

QB Joshua Wood committed to Fresno State

Transfer OL Jojo Falo committed to Hawaii

Transfer LB Wynden Ho’ohuli committed to Hawaii

JUCO TE Steele Roring committed to Nevada

Transfer QB Braxton Burmeister committed to SDSU

LB Jordan Pollard committed to SJSU

Transfer WR Senika Mckie committed to UNLV

OL Luke Sandy committed to Wyoming

Decommits

RB Jamar Price decommitted from Air Force

