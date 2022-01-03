Mountaintop View 1-3-22. Senate meetings, Elite defense, playoff expansion, basketball, bowl season.

Happy New Year to everyone! Football season has ended for another year, but there is still a lot going on. Basketball season has entered conference play, plus football news is still rampant with recruiting, transfer news, and all-star bowls coming up. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.

This probably is not a good sign. Hawaii’s Senate plans to conduct an online informational briefing regarding the University of Hawaii football program on Friday. It comes after recent criticism of coach Todd Graham following more than 10 players transferring out of the program, including two co-captains and many other starters. The meeting is open to the public for those interested.

We knew this already but others are taking notice as well. Not one but two Mountain West teams make the list in 247’s top 20 defenses for 2021. Air Force checks in at #20 while SDSU comes in at #11. SDSU’s 3rd down defense is highlighted, as is the Falcon’s ability to not give up many yards.

After two blowout games this past weekend, Chris Vannini illustrates why playoff expansion is needed. His point can best be summed up with his quote “It won’t change the results at the end, but it’ll give us something to enjoy along the way... Not to produce different champions, but to give us competitive, meaningful games and change the ultimate goal of the sport.” We all want fun games right?

MBB off to a strong start!

Wrapped up the men's basketball non-conference season with a 91-41 record -- our best since 2012-13!#AtThePeak | #MWMBB pic.twitter.com/7TMtW7CuhI — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 31, 2021

MWC wins bowl season.... again!



⑤





5️⃣ Bowl wins this season -- the most in #MWFB history ‼️#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/MoS8mRpuMZ — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 29, 2021

With yesterday’s CFP results, the Mountain West has clinched this year’s Bowl Challenge Cup for best bowl record at 5-1. They’ve won it 5 times since its inception in 2002, more than any other conference. #MountainBest pic.twitter.com/uAPiSW6eWK — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022

On the horizon: