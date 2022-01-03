 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 1-3-22. Senate meetings, Elite defense, playoff expansion, basketball, bowl season.

By MikeWittmann

NCAA Football: Hawaii at UCLA Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Happy New Year to everyone! Football season has ended for another year, but there is still a lot going on. Basketball season has entered conference play, plus football news is still rampant with recruiting, transfer news, and all-star bowls coming up. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.

Hawaii football program has a meeting with the state Senate.

This probably is not a good sign. Hawaii’s Senate plans to conduct an online informational briefing regarding the University of Hawaii football program on Friday. It comes after recent criticism of coach Todd Graham following more than 10 players transferring out of the program, including two co-captains and many other starters. The meeting is open to the public for those interested.

MWC with elite defenses.

We knew this already but others are taking notice as well. Not one but two Mountain West teams make the list in 247’s top 20 defenses for 2021. Air Force checks in at #20 while SDSU comes in at #11. SDSU’s 3rd down defense is highlighted, as is the Falcon’s ability to not give up many yards.

Semi-final games demonstrate the need for an expanded playoff.

After two blowout games this past weekend, Chris Vannini illustrates why playoff expansion is needed. His point can best be summed up with his quote “It won’t change the results at the end, but it’ll give us something to enjoy along the way... Not to produce different champions, but to give us competitive, meaningful games and change the ultimate goal of the sport.” We all want fun games right?

MBB off to a strong start!

MWC wins bowl season.... again!

On the horizon:

  • Later today: A new MWC Recruiting Roundup, with the latest news, offers, and interviews, and January recruiting rankings.
  • Later today: 2021 Mountain West All-Bowl Team
  • Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Bowl Edition #3
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The MWCConnection 2021 Year in Review

