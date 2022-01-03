2021 Mountain West All-Bowl Team

Bowl season is over for Mountain West teams. While we had a few cancellations, bowl season was a resounding success for the Mountain West, as they finished 5-1. Here are the top performers from Mountain West schools this bowl season.

Quarterback: Haaziq Daniels (Air Force) completed 9 of 10 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Running Back: Jordan Mims (Fresno State) carried the ball 29 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide Receiver: Deven Thompkins (Utah State) had 6 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Wide Receiver: Brandon Lewis (Air Force) had 5 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide Receiver: Jesse Matthews (San Diego State) had 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight End: Caleb Rillos (Air Force) had a catch for 40 yards and some great blocks.

Offensive Line Unit: San Diego State. The Aztecs had their way on offense gaining nearly 500 yards and giving Lucas Johnson time to work in the pocket.

Kicker: John Hoyland (Wyoming) nailed a 44-yard field goal attempt and 7 PATs.

Defensive Lineman: Jonah Tavai (San Diego State) had 6 tackles, a sack, and 2 tackles for loss.

Defensive Lineman: Jordan Jackson (Air Force) led the Falcons with 2.5 tackles for loss.

Defensive Lineman: David Perales (Fresno State) had 5 tackles and half a tackle for loss.

Defensive Lineman: Cole Godbout (Wyoming) had 10 tackles and a sack.

Linebacker: Chad Muma (Wyoming) led the Cowboys with 13 tackles and also had half a sack.

Linebacker: Trevor Price (Nevada) finished with 13 tackles to lead the Wolf Pack.

Linebacker: Justin Rice (Utah State) led the Aggies with 9 tackles.

Defensive Back: CJ Baskerville (San Diego State) led the Aztecs with 9 tackles and had an interception.

Defensive Back: Berdale Robbins (Nevada) had 4 tackles and an interception against Western Michigan.

Defensive Back: Trey Taylor (Air Force) led the Falcons with 10 tackles.

Defensive Back: Shaq Bond (Utah State) had seven tackles and helped to disrupt the Oregon State passing attack.

Punter: Julian Diaz (Nevada) averaged 49.5 yards on 6 attempts.

Returner: Keagun Williams (San Diego State) had a 52-yard kickoff return.

Final team totals:

Nevada: 3

San Diego State: 5

Utah State: 3

Wyoming: 3

Air Force: 5

Fresno State: 2

Who were your top performers from this bowl season? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.