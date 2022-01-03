MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-27-21. January Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The early signing period is over and now that we are past the whirlwind of last week, everyone can take a collective sigh of relief. Being back in a dead period, recruiting news is pretty quiet over the holidays.

Even though recruiting calmed down, it was still occurring. New offers were handed out, and six new commitments were made. Specifically, Nevada picked up three new verbal pledges, while Air Force, Fresno State, and Utah State. The Wolf Pack take a turn on the cover photo.

A note about this recruiting cycle:

A note with all of the CFB transfers: Schools can replace up to seven of them with extra recruits in the 2022 signing class, so classes will be bigger. That only applies for players who enter the portal after their school’s fall term or Dec. 15 whichever is earlier. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 9, 2021

Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:

Utah State: 6

Air Force: 5

Boise State : 5

: 5 Fresno State: 5

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

Nevada: 3

UNLV: 3

Hawaii: 2

Wyoming: 2

San Jose State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today and lasting through January 14th, we are moving into a dead period. This is the most restrictive period in recruiting. Athletes and coaches can have no face-to-face contact of any kind. However, they can still communicate with one another in some forms. The official definition is below:

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has around 100 commits in each class, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 64

December Team Recruiting Rankings:

For comparison’s sake, take a look at the December rankings.

Disclaimer: These rankings are not a projection of what will happen, but a snapshot of where things stand now.

1) Boise State

2) San Diego State

3) Fresno State

4) Utah State

5) Colorado State

6) San Jose State

7) UNLV

8) Air Force

9) New Mexico

10) Wyoming

11) Hawaii

12) Nevada

Tiers:

As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful to provide a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: Boise State, San Diego State

Tier 2: Fresno State, Utah State, Colorado State

Tier 3: San Jose State, UNLV

Tier 4: Air Force

Tier 5: New Mexico, Wyoming

Tier 6: Hawaii, Nevada

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

2023 WR Trech Kekahuna was offered by Boise State

Transfer DE Daniel Grzesiak was offered by Colorado State and Utah State

2023 DB Justin Johnson was offered by Colorado State

2023 WR Ja’Kobi Lane was offered by Colorado State

2023 WR Stephon Daily was offered by Colorado State

2024 ATH Jordan Anderson was offered by Colorado State

2024 QB Myles Jackson was offered by Colorado State

2024 LB Dylan Williams was offered by Colorado State

JUCO DE K’aun Green was offered by Fresno State

WR/DB Kaden Meier was offered by Nevada

WR Elijah Barclay was offered by Nevada

TE Trace Patterson was offered by Nevada

was offered by Nevada JUCO DB Abdul-Lateef Audu was offered by Nevada

Transfer DT William Green was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Dee Crayton was offered by Nevada

2023 DE David Peevey was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Deven Bryant was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Liona Lefau was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Leviticus Su’a was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Tausilinu’u Akana was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Tre Edwards was offered by Nevada

2023 OL/DL Zachary Henning was offered by Nevada

2023 OL BJ Tolo was offered by Nevada

2023 WR Malachi Riley was offered by Nevada

JUCO OL Nikko Pohahau was offered by SDSU

DB Jayvion Cole was offered by SJSU

Transfer QB Kyle Vantrease was offered by Wyoming

In-home Visits

Visits

Commits

DB Levi Brown committed to Air Force

Transfer WR Nikko Keli’i Remigio committed to Fresno State

committed to Fresno State WR Elijah Barclay committed to Nevada

DE Jonathan Maldonado committed to Nevada

committed to Nevada Transfer OL Cole Feinauer committed to Nevada

Transfer QB Levi Williams committed to Utah State

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.