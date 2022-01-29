UNLV at Colorado State Recap: Runnin’ Rebels Put a Halt to the Charging Rams

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas Men’s Basketball team has had a their ups and downs this season. They were 11-9 coming into this game in Moby Arena, against the 16-1 Colorado State Rams. This game was one of their ups, big time.

The game started off with a big defensive steal from Colorado State after the Rebels got the opening tip. The Rams steal however turned into no points after a missed three by Guard Chandler Jacobs. The defensive rebound by the Rebels turned into the first points of the game with a three pointer from Royce Hamm Jr.

It was a slow start for both teams in the first half with only seven points total within the first five minutes of the game.

The first half was kept close by both squads until UNLV started pulling away with about ten minutes left in the half when they went on a 11-1 run to pull ahead by 12.

The Rebels did not slow down after that. They went on a 11-0 run with just a few minutes left in the half. The first half ended with a solid Rebel lead, 43-25. Bryce Hamilton had 21 points at halftime.

The second half started with a bang as both teams hit two big threes.

Unlike the previous game against the Nevada Wolfpack, the Rams could not recover from their slow start. They both started the second half down 10+ points.

The Rebels took their biggest lead of the night up 60-39 with 13:40 left in the game and did not slow down after the dominate first half. They went up 66-44 with 8:51 left in the game after two made free throws by Jordan McCabe.

The game ended with a three from Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens with a few seconds left, but the effort was not enough. The final score being 88-74 in a Runnin’ Rebels victory, giving the Rams their first loss at home this year and second loss in Moby Arena in the last two years.

UNLV was carried by Guard, Bryce Hamilton, who had 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a his career record of 45 points, 10 points shy of the UNLV record of 55 points in a single game.

UNLV plays their state rival, the Nevada Wolfpack, Tuesday, February 1st, at home after their two-game road stint this past week.