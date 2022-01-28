 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 1-28-22

Aztec aftermath, MW Net Rankings, MW FB New Coaching Staff National Rankings, Mid-Major Top Ten MBB Rankings, MW WBB info, even Tennis news!

By RudyEspino
Fresno State v Boise State

Time just seems to be flying by as we near the end of January—wasn’t yesterday New Year’s Day? The links are dominated by basketball stories but we manage to include a football link surrounding new coaching staffs and where one national service ranks the new hires in the MW and our weekly MW Tennis POTW. Enjoy!

‘Just like football’ — Aztecs routed by Utah State

Read about the game from the Aztec perspective as they had no answers against a well-rested Aggie team.

MW NET Rankings

As a reminder, the NET Rankings are the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams.

This ranking focuses on recent play along with success

3 new MW Coaching Staffs make Top 25 in this subjective ranking. Agree or disagree with ranking?

UAB basketball rising in Kevin Connors’ Mid-Major Top 10, Loyola Chicago hangs on at No. 1

ESPN’s Kevin Connors lists his current Top 10. See which and where two MW teams are ranked.

Mountain West Women’s Basketball Weekly Release - Jan. 25

Get up-to-date on the Women’s Basketball side and which players are standing out.

MW Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week - Jan. 26

Read which player received this weekly award for the second time!

On the Horizon:

Later Today: 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Preview

Coming Soon: Nevada Basketball: Midseason Takeaways

Coming Monday: MWC Recruiting Roundup: The Last Roundup before Signing Day Round 2

