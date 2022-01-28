Mountaintop View 1-28-22

Time just seems to be flying by as we near the end of January—wasn’t yesterday New Year’s Day? The links are dominated by basketball stories but we manage to include a football link surrounding new coaching staffs and where one national service ranks the new hires in the MW and our weekly MW Tennis POTW. Enjoy!
‘Just like football’ — Aztecs routed by Utah State
Read about the game from the Aztec perspective as they had no answers against a well-rested Aggie team.
MW NET Rankings
As a reminder, the NET Rankings are the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams.
Updated MW NET Rankings (1/27):— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 27, 2022
26 - Colorado State (↔️)
34 - Wyoming (⬇️2)
39 - Boise State (⬇️2)
50 - San Diego State (⬇️7)
60 - Fresno State (⬆️2)
62 - Utah State (⬆️9)
121 - Nevada (⬆️1)
131 - UNLV (↔️)
160 - New Mexico (↔️)
218 - Air Force (⬇️4)
283 - SJSU (⬇️1)
This ranking focuses on recent play along with success
Edition No. 10 of @MattNorlander’s Hey Nineteen power rankings.— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 27, 2022
18. @BroncoSportsMBB
15. @PCFriarsmbb
9. @MarquetteMBB
6. @UCLAMBB
3. @UHCougarMBK
Full list of the hottest/best teams as of late here:https://t.co/xhniB6xGrO
3 new MW Coaching Staffs make Top 25 in this subjective ranking. Agree or disagree with ranking?
New Coaching Staffs Ranked & Graded by 247Sports:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 27, 2022
3. Oregon
7. USC
9. Colorado State
11. WSU
12. Miami FL
13. UW
22. Fresno St
25. Nevada https://t.co/t5qe89OCAe
