 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 1-27-22

Timmy Chang’s staff takes shape, football series nixed, basketball scores, and more from yesterday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Hawaii at Colorado State Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As UH’s new football coach, Timmy Chang will be making less than his predecessor

As the drama of recent weeks starts to recede, excitement builds for the Timmy Chang era at Hawaii. Chang appears set to make less money than Todd Graham, although that isn’t terribly surprising. Chang is after all making the jump from Group of 5 wide receivers coach to Group of 5 head coach.

Boise State-BYU football series to end following 2022 contest in Boise

Well darn. What started in 2012 and developed into a quality series appears to be coming to an end. Not a huge surprise, Brigham Young’s inclusion into the Big 12 meant future out-of-conference scheduling slots would be few for the Cougars. Boise State won last season’s matchup in Provo 26-17, and as of now the 2022 game in Boise appears to be the final game in the decade-long series.

The lone basketball score from last night. Oof.

Timmy Chang’s staff is coming together

Hawaii AD apologizes, addresses issues of recent weeks

Boise State’s winning streak was pushed to 13-games on Tuesday night

On The Horizon:

Today: 2022 East-West Shrine Game Preview

Today: Boise State Bucks the Cowboys for 13th Straight Win

Friday: 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Preview

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...