Mountaintop View 1-27-22

As the drama of recent weeks starts to recede, excitement builds for the Timmy Chang era at Hawaii. Chang appears set to make less money than Todd Graham, although that isn’t terribly surprising. Chang is after all making the jump from Group of 5 wide receivers coach to Group of 5 head coach.

Well darn. What started in 2012 and developed into a quality series appears to be coming to an end. Not a huge surprise, Brigham Young’s inclusion into the Big 12 meant future out-of-conference scheduling slots would be few for the Cougars. Boise State won last season’s matchup in Provo 26-17, and as of now the 2022 game in Boise appears to be the final game in the decade-long series.

The lone basketball score from last night. Oof.

Timmy Chang’s staff is coming together

Chang making moves with his first round of coaching hires. #BRADDAHHOOD



➡️ https://t.co/2oVD07YTaP pic.twitter.com/XO4DXT10Iw — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) January 27, 2022

Hawaii AD apologizes, addresses issues of recent weeks

Earlier today, UH athletic director David Matlin apologized for how the #HawaiiFB coaching search was handled.@TannerHaworth with more on Matlin's first press conference since Timmy Chang was hired on Jan. 22.https://t.co/xsURoNYmy4 — Ka Leo Sports (@KaLeoSports) January 26, 2022

Boise State’s winning streak was pushed to 13-games on Tuesday night

On The Horizon:

Today: 2022 East-West Shrine Game Preview

Today: Boise State Bucks the Cowboys for 13th Straight Win

Friday: 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Preview