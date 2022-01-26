Mountaintop View 1-19-22. MBB Rankings, NIL, Bracketology, More Bracketology, Polls.

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

CSU, BSU, SDSU, and Wyoming are the top four teams in Chris Murray’s rankings. New Mexico and SJSU bring up the rear and both are in search of their first conference win. Worth a read whether you agree or disagree.

This article says yes. The median deal is only $51. Schools in the Silicon Valley seem to be ignoring athletes altogether instead of signing them to deals. On the other hand, many players have signed some kind of deal and the opportunity to earn money was the only thing that was promised originally. And any money is more money than this time last year.

Sports Illustrated has Wyoming as one of the last four teams in. Boise State is an 11 seed. Colorado State is an 8 seed. San Diego State is a 10 seed. More and more people are paying attention to the Mountain West and recognizing how strong of a conference they are this season.

MWC Bracketology Summary.

Rams stay in the polls.

On the horizon: