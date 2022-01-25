Lobo Pack: Fresno State Preview

What:

New Mexico Lobos vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

When:

Tuesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time

Where:

University Arena, The Pit, in Albuquerque, NM

Coverage:

The game will be streamed on the Stadium. On the radio waves it will be carried on the UNM Sports Radio Network. Flagship station is 770 AM/96.3 FM in Albuquerque.

Series:

This is the 34th meeting between the two schools. Fresno State has a 18-17 edge in the history, and the Bulldogs have won four straight games in the series.

Breakdown:

The New Mexico Lobos will be looking to end their six-game losing streak when they play host to the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Albuquerque.

The Lobos are 7-12 on the season and 0-6 in Mountain West Conference play.

Last game out the Lobos were defeated by Wyoming, 93-91, back on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs come into the contest with a 13-5 record overall and 3-2 in the MWC.

Their last game out was a 77-73 loss to Nevada on Saturday. That loss broke a three-game winning streak for FSU.

What to expect from Fresno State:

The Bulldogs are led by Orlando Robinson, who is averaging 19.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Against Nevada on Saturday, Robinson went for 26 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes played.

In fact, Robinson has four consecutive double-doubles and has six on the season.

Outside of the 7-foot freshman Sebastian Forsling and 6-11 freshman Birima Seck, heighth and experience will be lacking tonight for UNM against the 7-foot Robinson.

The Lobos will also have to key in on guard Isaiah Hill, who went for 22 points against Nevada, and loves to dribble and dish to Robinson.

What to expect from the Lobos:

The Lobos on offense got really good production from Jay Allen-Tovar against Wyoming, as he went for 25 points.

Allen-Tovar, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House combined for 65 points against the Cowboys. Javonte Johnson did add 11 points, but UNM needs bug minutes and production from one of their big men.

Forsling played only 12 minutes against Wyoming, but he could see more given the Bulldogs length. In order for UNM to contend tonight, Forsling will need to be on the floor a lot.

Final Thoughts and Prediction:

This is a tough game for UNM, as they are all turning into tough games with injuries and players leaving. However, the Lobos are not giving up on the season and continue to play hard.

With Robinson in the lineup, it will be tough for the Lobos to grab a win. With that said, a fourth big contributor outside of Mashburn, House and Allen-Tovar could spur UNM to a win. If Javonte Johnson pitches in the way he did against Utah State the Lobos will have a shot.

I expect this one to be another close one, but with Fresno State coming out on top.

I got Frenso State-78 Lobos-72.