Mountaintop View 1-25-22

We lead off with the ongoing drama that is the Hawaii HC search as it is the gift that keeps on giving. The latest news which prompts another Poll for you to voice your opinion. Other links include POTW for both Men and Women from last week’s play, two different men’s BB polls to compare, and the latest College Conference Unbeaten Empires Map. Enjoy!!
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water...
BREAKING #HAWAIIFB NEWS:— Keith Demolder (@KeithDemolder) January 24, 2022
HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE BOB MCDERMOTT CALLS FOR AN INVESTIGATION
Per attached release, the Ewa Beach (D-40) representative is requesting a special committee to investigate the recent hiring process used to select the UH Football Coach involving June Jones pic.twitter.com/QrV6jBAUIz
Poll Time!!!
Poll
Which of these reality shows would you say is closest to the Hawaii Head Coaching situation over the last few weeks?
-
16%
Keeping up with the Kardashians
-
16%
Survivor
-
0%
Love Island
-
0%
Fixer Upper
-
16%
The Biggest Loser
-
50%
Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader
MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week - Jan. 24
#— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 24, 2022
Watch the reveal of this week's MW Men's Basketball Player & Freshman of the Week!
@wyo_mbb
@BroncoSportsMBB#AtThePeak | #GoWyo | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/dlfbEv4smB
AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 12
Colorado State, Boise State, and Wyoming getting votes.
AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 12 https://t.co/WDoWZzFX1h— CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) January 24, 2022
Andy Katz has a little bit more love for the MW
Which conference team does he list in his Power 36?
Auburn, Gonzaga, Arizona hold strong in this week's Power 36 rankings | https://t.co/5W4P0z50BV @MarchMadnessMBB https://t.co/esIpuhCYbo— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) January 24, 2022
MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week - Jan. 24
-- MWN's @Bridget_Howard8 is here with this week's @MW_WBB Players of the Week. @UNLVLadyRebels@UNMLoboWBB#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #BEaREBEL | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/MpNkA9r7w3— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 24, 2022
Conference Unbeaten National Map
Boise State hosts Wyoming tonight, so this map will change.
26 teams are unbeaten in conference play! pic.twitter.com/QIxk6at274— Joey Loose (@jloose128) January 23, 2022
Loading comments...