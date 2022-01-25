Mountaintop View 1-25-22

We lead off with the ongoing drama that is the Hawaii HC search as it is the gift that keeps on giving. The latest news which prompts another Poll for you to voice your opinion. Other links include POTW for both Men and Women from last week’s play, two different men’s BB polls to compare, and the latest College Conference Unbeaten Empires Map. Enjoy!!

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water...

BREAKING #HAWAIIFB NEWS:



HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE BOB MCDERMOTT CALLS FOR AN INVESTIGATION



Per attached release, the Ewa Beach (D-40) representative is requesting a special committee to investigate the recent hiring process used to select the UH Football Coach involving June Jones pic.twitter.com/QrV6jBAUIz — Keith Demolder (@KeithDemolder) January 24, 2022

Poll Time!!!

Poll Which of these reality shows would you say is closest to the Hawaii Head Coaching situation over the last few weeks? Keeping up with the Kardashians

Survivor

Love Island

Fixer Upper

The Biggest Loser

Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader vote view results 16% Keeping up with the Kardashians (1 vote)

16% Survivor (1 vote)

0% Love Island (0 votes)

0% Fixer Upper (0 votes)

16% The Biggest Loser (1 vote)

50% Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader (3 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week - Jan. 24

AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 12

Colorado State, Boise State, and Wyoming getting votes.

AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 12 https://t.co/WDoWZzFX1h — CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) January 24, 2022

Andy Katz has a little bit more love for the MW

Which conference team does he list in his Power 36?

MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week - Jan. 24

Conference Unbeaten National Map

Boise State hosts Wyoming tonight, so this map will change.

26 teams are unbeaten in conference play! pic.twitter.com/QIxk6at274 — Joey Loose (@jloose128) January 23, 2022

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The Good, the Bad, The Ugly: Storylines from 2021 (Part 3)

Coming Tomorrow: Peak Perspective: The 2021 MWC Out of Conference Review

Coming Thursday: 2022 East-West Shrine Game Preview