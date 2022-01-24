MWC Recruiting Roundup 1-24-22. The latest news, offers, and commitments from around the Mountain West.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The second signing day is quickly approaching and recruiting updates are at an all time high.

Roughly 76 new offers were handed out, with many coming from the transfer portal or players from future recruiting classes. In addition to this, 21 new commitments were made, as well as some official visits and a decommittment. Specifically, Air Force, Colorao State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah State, UNLV and Wyoming all added to their classes. The Rebels led the way with 5 commitments. They take a turn on the cover photo this week.

A note about this recruiting cycle:

A note with all of the CFB transfers: Schools can replace up to seven of them with extra recruits in the 2022 signing class, so classes will be bigger. That only applies for players who enter the portal after their school’s fall term or Dec. 15 whichever is earlier. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 9, 2021

Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:

Utah State: 6

Air Force: 5

Boise State : 5

: 5 Fresno State: 5

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 4

Nevada: 3

Wyoming: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, the week gets a bit odd. It is a quiet period for three days, with a dead period day on Thursday, before the contact period resumes on Friday at 12:01 am. Since the contact period is what really matters, let’s focus on that. The official definition is below:

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 69

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

WR Houston Hawkins was offered by Air Force

WR Austin Ratliff was offered by Air Force

RB Dylan Carson was offered by Air Force

2023 WR Grant Gray was offered by Boise State

2023 TE Niko Lopez was offered by Colorado State

2023 QB Jake Strong was offered by Colorado State

2023 LB Christopher Fewell was offered by Colorado State

2023 OL/DL Hank Zilinskas was offered by Colorado State

2023 DE Chase Brackney was offered by Colorado State

2023 DE David Peevy was offered by Colorado State

2023 DB Jalen Lewis was offered by Colorado State

2023 QB Evan Tomich was offered by Colorado State

2024 DE Caleb Mitchell was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR/DB Dajon Doss was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR/DB Kiwan Sims was offered by Colorado State

2024 LB Tye Smith was offered by Colorado State

JUCO OL Daniel Taumalolo was offered by Fresno State

JUCO OL Anthony LaFrance was offered by Fresno State

WR Luca Prendergast was offered by Nevada

TE Bronson Burrow was offered by Nevada

LB Malachi Hannah was offered by Nevada

2023 DB Christian Pierce was offered by Nevada

2023 ATH Jeremiah Hughes was offered by Nevada

2023 WR Tiger Bachmeier was offered by Nevada

2023 DB Joshua Fussell was offered by Nevada

2023 DT Khalil Laufau was offered by Nevada

2023 DL My’Keil Gardner was offered by Nevada

2023 WR Emmanuel Karnley was offered by Nevada

2023 TE Spencer Shannon was offered by Nevada

2023 OL Matthew Toilolo was offered by Nevada and New Mexico

2023 DB Brock Cravens Fonoimoana was offered by Nevada and SJSU

2023 OL/DL Howie Longi was offered by Nevada and Utah State

2024 DB Aundre Gibson was offered by Nevada

2024 WR Jordan Ross was offered by Nevada

DB Tano Letuli was offered by New Mexico

LB Sione Aupiu was offered by New Mexico

2023 DB Devon Dampier was offered by New Mexico

Transfer OL Eleasah Anderson was offered by New Mexico

2023 WR/DB Gavin Hunter was offered by SDSU

2023 OL/DL Simione Pale was offered by SDSU

2023 TE Lafayette Kaiuway was offered by SDSU

2023 WR Randy Reece was offered by SDSU

2023 OL TJ McMillen was offered by SDSU

2023 WR/DB Jordan Shaw was offered by SDSU

2023 OL Caleb Lomu was offered by SDSU and Utah State

2024 DB Nijrell Eason II was offered by SDSU

2023 DT Tevita Pome’e was offered by SJSU

2023 LB Deven Bryant was offered by SJSU

2023 WR/DB Keith Abney was offered by SJSU

2023 OL Jackson Fullmer was offered by SJSU

2024 LB Dylan Williams was offered by SJSU

2024 RB/LB Lamar Radcliffe was offered by SJSU

JUCO DB Carlton Johnson was offered by UNLV

JUCO OL Oluwafunto Akinshilo was offered by Utah State

2023 LB Leonard Ah You was offered by Utah State

2023 DB Calvin Simpson was offered by Utah State

2023 TE Matthew Klopfenstein was offered by Utah State

2023 OL Elijah Paige was offered by Utah State

2023 TE CJ Jacobsen was offered by Utah State

2023 WR/DB Jacob Lewis was offered by Utah State

2023 DB Cox Josiah was offered by Utah State

2023 WR/DB Hunter Wiggans was offered by Utah State

2023 WR/DB Surahz Buncom was offered by Utah State

2023 OL Alex Doost was offered by Utah State

2023 WR/DB Chris Snyder was offered by Utah State

2023 WR Jeremiah McClure was offered by Utah State

2023 LB Tre Edwards was offered by Utah State

2023 DB Marcus Ratcliffe was offered by Utah State

2023 RB/LB Roderick Robinson II was offered by Utah State

2024 DE Mardale Rowe was offered by Utah State

2024 RB/DB Fredrick Dotie was offered by Utah State

2024 RB/LB Anthony McMillian was offered by Utah State

In-home Visits

Colorado State visited: Highlands Ranch HS

Boise State visited: Gilbert HS, Folsom HS, Bishop Amat HS

San Diego State visited: John W. North HS

San Jose State visited: La Jolla HS

Utah State visited: Basha HS

Wyoming visited: LB Poly HS, Winnetonka HS, Blue Springs HS, Community HS

Visits

QB Joshua Wood visited Fresno State

WR Elijah Barclay visited Nevada

DE Jonathan Maldonado visited Nevada

RB Hassan Mahasin visited SDSU

DB Joshua Hunter visited SDSU

OL Rambo Mageo visited SDSU

RB Lucky Sutton visited SDSU

WR Charlie Coenen visited Wyoming

Junior Day Visits (all 2023 recruits)

Boise State: QB Dawson Wahl, LB Nathan Reynolds, QB Brevin Trenkle, OL Kiegan Henson, WR/DB Deegan Martinho, WR/DB Kenyon Sadiq, LB Carter Davis, OL Carson Rasmussen, OL Zac Nyland, DE Beau Jaques

Colorado State: DB Naeten Mitchell, OL Derek Thompson

Commits

DB Pharoh Fisher committed to Air Force

committed to Air Force DL Connor Herford committed to Air Force

OL Nate Elwood committed to Air Force

LB John Balas committed to Air Force

Transfer DE CJ Onyechi committed to Colorado State

JUCO OL Daniel Taumalolo committed to Fresno State

JUCO OL Anthony LaFrance committed to Fresno State

Transfer DB Cameron Lockridge committed to Fresno State

QB AJ Bianco committed to Nevada

Transfer QB Baylor Horning committed to Nevada

committed to Nevada TE Bronson Burrow committed to Nevada

JUCO LB Jonathan Thomas committed to Nevada

Transfer QB Miles Kendrick committed to New Mexico

JUCO RB Sherrod White committed to New Mexico

Transfer QB Harrison Bailey committed to UNLV

Transfer WR Ricky White III committed to UNLV

Transfer OL Preston Nichols committed to UNLV

Transfer LB Jordan Eubanks committed to UNLV

JUCO DB Trenton Holloway committed to UNLV

JUCO WR Terrell Vaughn committed to Utah State

Transfer DB Jakorey Hawkins committed to Wyoming

Decommits

QB AJ Bianco decommitted from Hawaii

