Mountaintop View 1-21-22

So I am embracing the need for diversity to include some MW Tennis news in the links. Additionally, check out the latest Men’s and Women’s BB links, along with football updates. Enjoy!
Utah State vs Boise State 1/20/22 College Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds
The Aggies are currently favored by 1. What does Sports Chat Palace think of that?
MW continues to be a strong conference nationally
Does UCF also claim a basketball National Championship?
As of today, there five teams from the Mountain West --- Colorado State, San Diego State, Wyoming, Boise State, and Fresno State --- ranked in Top 54 of the NET.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 20, 2022
League is in position to be in position.
Women’s basketball: Nevada moves to 4-0 in Mountain West as D saves the day against SDSU
The Wolf Pack force 24 turnovers as they remain in virtual tie for first place with New Mexico.
MW Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week - Jan. 19
How many of our loyal followers knew Tennis was in season? Read who won Player and Freshman of the Week for both Men’s and Women’s Tennis for their play last week.
CSU students set new record!
But how many made it to class the next morning?
Tonight’s @CSUMBasketball Student Crowd is the-— Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) January 20, 2022
❗️ ❗️
3,850 - 160% of capacity! pic.twitter.com/CKftOIAlNC
Sources: June Jones a strong candidate at Hawaii
Football Scoop chimes in on the Jones candidacy for the Head Coaching position. Could it end up Back to the Future?
The Transfer Portal has new tenant
Apparently spurred on by the Burmeister addition via same Portal
San Diego State QB Jordon Brookshire has entered the transfer portal.— CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) January 20, 2022
Career Stats:
• 105/197
• 1279 passing yards
• 5 passing TD
• 3 INT
• 259 rushing yards
• 5 rushing TD
Brookshire had 869 passing yards this season for San Diego State. pic.twitter.com/GCLRIMpYH5
