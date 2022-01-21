 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 1-21-22

Aggie/Bronco betting line info, MW strong in NET rankings, Wolf Pack ladies stay undefeated, MW Tennis Weekly Awards, Rams’ Students set record, more on June Jones, Aztec QB enters transfer portal

By RudyEspino
Fresno State v Boise State

So I am embracing the need for diversity to include some MW Tennis news in the links. Additionally, check out the latest Men’s and Women’s BB links, along with football updates. Enjoy!

Utah State vs Boise State 1/20/22 College Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Aggies are currently favored by 1. What does Sports Chat Palace think of that?

MW continues to be a strong conference nationally

Does UCF also claim a basketball National Championship?

Women’s basketball: Nevada moves to 4-0 in Mountain West as D saves the day against SDSU

The Wolf Pack force 24 turnovers as they remain in virtual tie for first place with New Mexico.

MW Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week - Jan. 19

How many of our loyal followers knew Tennis was in season? Read who won Player and Freshman of the Week for both Men’s and Women’s Tennis for their play last week.

CSU students set new record!

But how many made it to class the next morning?

Sources: June Jones a strong candidate at Hawaii

Football Scoop chimes in on the Jones candidacy for the Head Coaching position. Could it end up Back to the Future?

The Transfer Portal has new tenant

Apparently spurred on by the Burmeister addition via same Portal

On the Horizon:

Later Today: 2022 Hula Bowl Stock Report

Coming Soon: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Storylines from 2021 (Part 3)

Coming Soon: Nevada Basketball: Midseason Takeaways

For sure on Monday: MWC Recruiting Roundup 1-24-22. The latest news, offers, and commitments from around the Mountain West

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...