2022 Hula Bowl Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

Note: They were Mountain West players participating in the Hula Bowl who did not make our Hula Bowl preview. Our apologies, as the schools did not announce their participation. They are still recapped here.

DB Tre Bugg III (Air Force)

Twitter Buzz:

Synopsis: Bugg III looks pretty good in this clip, giving it all he has in this drill. His coverage is pretty good. Nothing else was found on him but if he played like this consistently, he was probably able to make a few people want to take a closer look at him.

Stock Report: EVEN

DL Scott Patchan (Colorado State)

Twitter Buzz:

Synopsis: This is all we know of Patchan’s performance. Dominating is the goal and in one person’s opinion, he was able to do that.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

DE Arron Mosby (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: No clips or tweets could be found about Mosby’s performance. Fortunately for him, he will be competing in another bowl soon.

Stock Report: DOWN

WR Jared Smart (Hawaii)

Twitter Buzz:

Jared Smart has been a smooth route runner and has made some eye-opening catches all week! https://t.co/F09wgaAwD0 — Derrick Deen (@derrick_deen) January 15, 2022

Synopsis: These are the attributes to get noticed for if you are hoping to get on someone’s radar. Being a crisp route-runner will overcome a lack of elite physical traits and possessing great hands will make people take notice.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

OL Kohl Levao (Hawaii)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: It’s hard to stand out in these bowls and still an honor to be invited. While it doesn’t mean the NFL hopes are over, it does make them a bit more difficult.

Stock Report: DOWN

DB Tayler Hawkins (SDSU)

Twitter Buzz:

PICK SIX FOR TAYLER HAWKINS @AztecFB pic.twitter.com/QFY4HBEWOQ — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 15, 2022

San Diego State CB Tayler Hawkins is having a GAME right now. Quick read on that throw from Illinois QB Brandon Peters and takes it to the house. Been tested over and over already today and has stayed lockdown. #HulaBowl — Trevor Joseph (@EveryTrevorEver) January 15, 2022

Wanna know why San Diego State's defense was so good? Because it has guys like Tayler Hawkins on the back end.



Instinctive corner, physical and plays sticky coverage. He could be a real steal for a team drafting on day 2 or 3.#CFB2022 @AztecFB — CFB Focus (@cffmwachsman) January 15, 2022

Mentioned in this game recap.

Synopsis: Hawkins had the play of the day in this game with his pick-six and he earned the Team Kai Defensive MVP award. People liked his size and physical style of play at corner. He is now firmly on the draft radar after an impressive weekend.

Stock Report: UP

QB Nick Starkel (SJSU)

Twitter Buzz:

The 15 best throws of Hula Bowl week were all made by Nick Starkel. He has always been a pretty gifted passer, showing it at 3 different stops along the way. I'll never know the between the ears, and that's what his success/failure will ultimately fall on. Talented kid — Ryan Booher (@RyanBooher6) January 14, 2022

Synopsis: Quarterbacks are one of those positions that can show better in practice sometimes due to all the factors going on in games. It sounds like Starkel showed everyone he can make all the throws and possesses the physical talent to play at the next level.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

RB Charles Williams (UNLV)

Twitter Buzz:

.@unlvfootball's Charles Williams explodes for the huge gain pic.twitter.com/5y116MTbRS — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 15, 2022

Charles Williams (RB - UNLV) is one of the more interesting prospects in this class.



Really got buried with all of the underclassmen declaring this class, but he was one of the very select bright spots on the UNLV football team this season. Explosive and strong. — John “Hurts” Vogel (@DraftVogel) January 15, 2022

Mentioned in this game recap.