 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Hula Bowl Stock Report

Who raised or lowered their stock this week?

By MikeWittmann
Boise State v San Diego State Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

Note: They were Mountain West players participating in the Hula Bowl who did not make our Hula Bowl preview. Our apologies, as the schools did not announce their participation. They are still recapped here.

DB Tre Bugg III (Air Force)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Bugg III looks pretty good in this clip, giving it all he has in this drill. His coverage is pretty good. Nothing else was found on him but if he played like this consistently, he was probably able to make a few people want to take a closer look at him.
  • Stock Report: EVEN

DL Scott Patchan (Colorado State)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: This is all we know of Patchan’s performance. Dominating is the goal and in one person’s opinion, he was able to do that.
  • Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

DE Arron Mosby (Fresno State)

  • Twitter Buzz: N/A
  • Synopsis: No clips or tweets could be found about Mosby’s performance. Fortunately for him, he will be competing in another bowl soon.
  • Stock Report: DOWN

WR Jared Smart (Hawaii)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: These are the attributes to get noticed for if you are hoping to get on someone’s radar. Being a crisp route-runner will overcome a lack of elite physical traits and possessing great hands will make people take notice.
  • Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

OL Kohl Levao (Hawaii)

  • Twitter Buzz: N/A
  • Synopsis: It’s hard to stand out in these bowls and still an honor to be invited. While it doesn’t mean the NFL hopes are over, it does make them a bit more difficult.
  • Stock Report: DOWN

DB Tayler Hawkins (SDSU)

  • Twitter Buzz:

Mentioned in this game recap.

  • Synopsis: Hawkins had the play of the day in this game with his pick-six and he earned the Team Kai Defensive MVP award. People liked his size and physical style of play at corner. He is now firmly on the draft radar after an impressive weekend.
  • Stock Report: UP

QB Nick Starkel (SJSU)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Quarterbacks are one of those positions that can show better in practice sometimes due to all the factors going on in games. It sounds like Starkel showed everyone he can make all the throws and possesses the physical talent to play at the next level.
  • Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

RB Charles Williams (UNLV)

  • Twitter Buzz:

Mentioned in this game recap.

  • Synopsis: Scouts were impressed with his all-around game as a running back as well as his power and easy change of direction. While this pay was certainly a highlight, his ability to consistently pick up yards was perhaps just as important as a big play. It seems like those at the Hula Bowl were able to see what those around UNLV have been seeing for years.
  • Stock Report: UP

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...