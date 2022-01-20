 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 1-20-21

June Jones hype builds, transfer portal action, Lunardi watch, basketball scores and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 28 Hawaii at UCLA Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dave Reardon: June Jones brings immediate credibility; hire him ASAP

Nearly a week after Todd Graham stepped down as Hawaii’s football coach, momentum has skyrocketed in June Jones’ favor to take over his old job after he publicly declared his candidacy. Dave Reardon thinks the choice is simple. Read above.

NFL mock draft 2022: Mel Kiper’s predictions for all 32 first-round picks ($)

You’ll need a subscription to ESPN+ to read Mel Kiper’s first round mock draft, but I’ll spoil the Mountain West related picks: he has San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas being picked by the Kansas City Chiefs, and Colorado State tight end Trey McBride being picked by the Green Bay Packers. Two MWC footballers in round 1!

Basketball scores from last night

San Diego State makes significant additions via the transfer portal

Wyoming announces 6 transfers

Lunardi now projects 4 MWC teams in the Big Dance

Nevada flips top Hawaii commit

Boise State football hires new TE coach

Does Hawaii have the guts to pass on the legend himself?

Was your team fun this past fall? Air Force certainly was

Tick tock, Hawaii athletic director

On The Horizon:

Today: Way too early 2022 Falcon roster preview

Today: Utah State Basketball Falls Against Fresno State

Friday: 2022 Hula Bowl Stock Report

