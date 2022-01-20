Mountaintop View 1-20-21

Nearly a week after Todd Graham stepped down as Hawaii’s football coach, momentum has skyrocketed in June Jones’ favor to take over his old job after he publicly declared his candidacy. Dave Reardon thinks the choice is simple. Read above.

You’ll need a subscription to ESPN+ to read Mel Kiper’s first round mock draft, but I’ll spoil the Mountain West related picks: he has San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas being picked by the Kansas City Chiefs, and Colorado State tight end Trey McBride being picked by the Green Bay Packers. Two MWC footballers in round 1!

Basketball scores from last night

San Diego State makes significant additions via the transfer portal

The five transfers to SDSU are: OL Cade Bennett (from Oklahoma State), DL Deven Lamp (Tulsa), LB Cooper McDonald (Washington), TE Mark Redman (Washington) and DL Justus Tavai (Hawaii). https://t.co/sP0gQBdoZF — Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) January 19, 2022

Wyoming announces 6 transfers

Cowboy Football Announces the Official Signing of Five Transfers



| https://t.co/YqlGp80t8C pic.twitter.com/nGRgWIMWND — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) January 19, 2022

Lunardi now projects 4 MWC teams in the Big Dance

Nevada flips top Hawaii commit

Boise State football hires new TE coach

, @CoachPotter73!



“Nate Potter is one of the young, up-and-coming coaches in our industry...We are looking forward to having him back in the facility and mentoring the next generation of Broncos.” -@AABroncoHC



: https://t.co/zpTpzbwIE7 pic.twitter.com/KgSQJaKWqz — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) January 19, 2022

Does Hawaii have the guts to pass on the legend himself?

JUNE JONES SPEAKS ON #HAWAIIFB OPENING:



Confirming what we knew: June Jones has officially applied for the UH opening and has expressed interest in having both UH legends Rich Miano and Timmy Chang on the staff if the University will allow.



His full comments to @KITV4 today: pic.twitter.com/zk1eSiV9vB — Keith Demolder (@KeithDemolder) January 19, 2022

Was your team fun this past fall? Air Force certainly was

Mid season I did a not very serious "fun index" which just combines stats I think make for interesting viewing (Explosive plays, good offense, good QB play). Turns out it has a strong correlation to wins. Moving right = more fun, moving up = more winning #CFB #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/fDm08g6Fxm — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) January 18, 2022

Tick tock, Hawaii athletic director

As the anxiety builds, it's not just #HawaiiFB players and fans that are awaiting a decision on who will be the program's next head coach but also recent signees & potential recruits at the Polynesian Bowl // For more #GoBows coverage https://t.co/IP65YDvnzh + @AHoshidaSports pic.twitter.com/6LaLgXJBoz — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 20, 2022

