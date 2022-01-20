Mountaintop View 1-20-21

Dave Reardon: June Jones brings immediate credibility; hire him ASAP
Nearly a week after Todd Graham stepped down as Hawaii’s football coach, momentum has skyrocketed in June Jones’ favor to take over his old job after he publicly declared his candidacy. Dave Reardon thinks the choice is simple. Read above.
NFL mock draft 2022: Mel Kiper’s predictions for all 32 first-round picks ($)
You’ll need a subscription to ESPN+ to read Mel Kiper’s first round mock draft, but I’ll spoil the Mountain West related picks: he has San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas being picked by the Kansas City Chiefs, and Colorado State tight end Trey McBride being picked by the Green Bay Packers. Two MWC footballers in round 1!
Basketball scores from last night
Make it 3️⃣ straight MW wins for the #OneWyoming #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/PKU3gj2Iqa— Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) January 20, 2022
! !— Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) January 20, 2022
First CSU double-double for @chandler_jacobs!#TeamTogether #MobyMadness #StatePride @FortCollinsDCJH pic.twitter.com/GsRnIuWq0a
San Diego State makes significant additions via the transfer portal
The five transfers to SDSU are: OL Cade Bennett (from Oklahoma State), DL Deven Lamp (Tulsa), LB Cooper McDonald (Washington), TE Mark Redman (Washington) and DL Justus Tavai (Hawaii). https://t.co/sP0gQBdoZF— Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) January 19, 2022
Wyoming announces 6 transfers
Cowboy Football Announces the Official Signing of Five Transfers— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) January 19, 2022
| https://t.co/YqlGp80t8C pic.twitter.com/nGRgWIMWND
Lunardi now projects 4 MWC teams in the Big Dance
January 19, 2022
Nevada flips top Hawaii commit
January 19, 2022
Boise State football hires new TE coach
, @CoachPotter73!— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) January 19, 2022
“Nate Potter is one of the young, up-and-coming coaches in our industry...We are looking forward to having him back in the facility and mentoring the next generation of Broncos.” -@AABroncoHC
: https://t.co/zpTpzbwIE7 pic.twitter.com/KgSQJaKWqz
Does Hawaii have the guts to pass on the legend himself?
JUNE JONES SPEAKS ON #HAWAIIFB OPENING:— Keith Demolder (@KeithDemolder) January 19, 2022
Confirming what we knew: June Jones has officially applied for the UH opening and has expressed interest in having both UH legends Rich Miano and Timmy Chang on the staff if the University will allow.
His full comments to @KITV4 today: pic.twitter.com/zk1eSiV9vB
Was your team fun this past fall? Air Force certainly was
Mid season I did a not very serious "fun index" which just combines stats I think make for interesting viewing (Explosive plays, good offense, good QB play). Turns out it has a strong correlation to wins. Moving right = more fun, moving up = more winning #CFB #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/fDm08g6Fxm— CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) January 18, 2022
Tick tock, Hawaii athletic director
As the anxiety builds, it's not just #HawaiiFB players and fans that are awaiting a decision on who will be the program's next head coach but also recent signees & potential recruits at the Polynesian Bowl // For more #GoBows coverage https://t.co/IP65YDvnzh + @AHoshidaSports pic.twitter.com/6LaLgXJBoz— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 20, 2022
