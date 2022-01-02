Nevada-Wyoming postponed amid COVID-19 issues in Cowboys program

Tuesday’s conference matchup between the Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team and the Wyoming Cowboys has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cowboys program, it was announced Sunday evening. If the game cannot be re-scheduled, it will be ruled a no-contest, per the Mountain West’s COVID-19 policy.

Wyoming postponed their in-conference affair with Boise State Saturday just moments before tip-off. Its next game, against Fresno State on Saturday, Jan. 8, is still scjeduled to take place (at the time of this publishing).

Tuesday marks Nevada’ sixth game — and second conference affair — that’s been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 since Dec. 1.

Consequently, the Wolf Pack have played just four games since the aforementioned date, including a Dec. 29 road contest versus No. 6 Kansas — which occurred due to their postponement against San Jose State, their originally-scheduled Mountain West opener that was set for the 29th.

Presumably, Nevada’s next game will be on the road against the San Diego State Aztecs on Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. PST on CBS.