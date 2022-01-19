Mountaintop View 1-19-22. Rams record, Hawaii coaching, BSU coaching, Oversight proposal, rankings.

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Colorado State men’s basketball is having a great season. In fact, they could be on pace to set a personal best in their attendance record. If they continue to average 5,000 fans, it will be only the second time since 1998 the program has reached that mark.

Maybe not yet, but it is interesting nonetheless. Assistant coach Rich Miano stated he will not look to be the next Hawaii head coach. Instead, he will advocate for former head coach June Jones to get the job. It is interesting because it comes after Jones stated he would like to return to Hawaii and coach.

More BSU coaching changes.

Kent Riddle is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

"[My family & I] are grateful for the friendships we've made & the relationships we've built throughout the Boise State community. They'll be with us forever & I'll always be a Bronco."-@K_Ridd

https://t.co/vL99Vxsaix pic.twitter.com/aMhKeUj2d5 — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) January 18, 2022

Oversight committee proposals.

The Division I Football Oversight Committee has recommended two proposals to limit some spring practice contact. pic.twitter.com/5RfZNWqNRf — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 18, 2022

MWC above the rest of the G5 schools.

Despite what others may claim, we actually are the Mountain .

#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/kBmWkjFqxX — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 18, 2022

