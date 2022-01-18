 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 1-18-22

Roddy’s Radio Show, Weekly POTW awards, NET Rankings, Broncos on the rise, Ram named to Freshman All-American Team, Aztecs get P5 QB transfer, Tuesday night game previews

By RudyEspino
San Diego v San Siego State

The links continue as we showcase some Tuesday night BB tilts, show the latest MW POTW in both men’s and women’s, along with some football news. Enjoy!

Why CSU basketball’s David Roddy is most marketable college athlete in Colorado to begin NIL era

Read about how Roddy is the only college athlete with his own radio show.

Latest MBB Net Rankings

5 MW teams in top 65.

MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week - Jan. 17

Read who received the weekly Player and Freshman of the Week from the Mountain West.

MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week - Jan. 17

Find out which MW Women’s BB Player received the weekly POTW award for the fourth time in her illustrious career along with this week’s Freshman of the Week.

What a 9-game winning streak will do for you....

Ram Freshman gets award

The Transfer Portal taketh, but sometimes giveth....

Boise State vs Air Force 1/18/22 College Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds

Before you reach into your child’s college fund, get some info and insight on tonight’s tilt between the home Broncos and the visiting Falcons.

Utah State visits Fresno State following Robinson’s 24-point showing

Pertinent data and top performers as the Aggies travel to take on the Bulldogs.

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Storylines from 2021 (West Division)

Later Today: Nevada vs. Wyoming Recap

Coming Tomorrow: Peak Perspective: Was the 2021 season a success for the MWC?

Coming Wednesday: Way-too-early 2022 Falcon roster preview

