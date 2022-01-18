Mountaintop View 1-18-22

The links continue as we showcase some Tuesday night BB tilts, show the latest MW POTW in both men’s and women’s, along with some football news. Enjoy!
Why CSU basketball’s David Roddy is most marketable college athlete in Colorado to begin NIL era
Read about how Roddy is the only college athlete with his own radio show.
Latest MBB Net Rankings
5 MW teams in top 65.
Mountain West MBB Net Rankings as of 1/17/22:— Andrew Bangerter (@bangle94) January 17, 2022
27. Wyoming
29. Colorado State
45. San Diego State
47. Boise State
54. Fresno State
64. Utah State
131. Nevada
134. UNLV
191. New Mexico
244. Air Force
258. San Jose State
MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week - Jan. 17
Read who received the weekly Player and Freshman of the Week from the Mountain West.
MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week - Jan. 17
Find out which MW Women’s BB Player received the weekly POTW award for the fourth time in her illustrious career along with this week’s Freshman of the Week.
What a 9-game winning streak will do for you....
Boise State's computer rankings continue to rise:— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 17, 2022
Torvik: No. 31.
KenPom: No. 41.
Sagarin: No. 44.
NET: No. 47.https://t.co/UpLirvKLqH: No. 48.
ESPN BPI: No. 52
Broncos probably need to be in the 30s in most metrics by NCAA Tournament time to be in the at-large picture.
Ram Freshman gets award
.@Jackhowell1205's just getting started...— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) January 17, 2022
- #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/1tk117BZcM
The Transfer Portal taketh, but sometimes giveth....
Aztecs get transfer quarterback Braxton Burmeister https://t.co/j1xl09dNjy— San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) January 18, 2022
Boise State vs Air Force 1/18/22 College Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds
Before you reach into your child’s college fund, get some info and insight on tonight’s tilt between the home Broncos and the visiting Falcons.
Utah State visits Fresno State following Robinson’s 24-point showing
Pertinent data and top performers as the Aggies travel to take on the Bulldogs.
