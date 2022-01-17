2022 Tropical Bowl Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

Note: They were Mountain West players participating in the Hula Bowl who did not make our Hula Bowl preview. Our apologies, as the schools did not announce their participation. They are still recapped here.

LS Daniel Cantrell (Boise State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Long snappers have an uphill battle to begin with when it comes to these kinds of games. And while it would be surprising to see any scout or analyst tweet about a long-snapper, it still didn’t happen.

Stock Report: DOWN

LB Anthony Koclanakis (Colorado State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: There is nothing public about how Koclanakis did this weekend. Based on the lack of news, it isn’t an encouraging sign for him.

Stock Report: DOWN

DL Ryan Boehm (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Nothing is known one way or the other about Boehm’s performance at the Tropical Bowl. Unfortunately, that usually means he didn’t stand out and did not emerge in better shape in his hopes to get to the NFL.

Stock Report: DOWN

WR Keric Wheatfall (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: It was a chance for Wheatfall to show he could stand out among other talented wide receivers. To our knowledge, he wasn’t able to do so. However, there is a lot of time to work on things before his pro-day.

Stock Report: DOWN

DB Colby Burton (Hawaii)

Twitter Buzz:

Happy to see @_ColbyBurton impressing down at @TropicalBowlUSA , as I knew he would. pic.twitter.com/bQDo07rjyp — Shaun (@FCSScout) January 14, 2022

Synopsis: It sounds like it was mission accomplished for Burton, who turned heads in practice. Versatility is key when trying to impress scouts, especially someone who will have to earn a spot as a backup or special teams player. It’s safe to say Burton is now on the radar.

Stock Report: UP

OL Gene Pryor (Hawaii)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: While we don’t know the full story of Pryor’s bowl showing, the lack of social media buzz is telling. In the case of all-star bowls, no news isn’t good news.

Stock Report: DOWN

DB Eugene Ford (Hawaii)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Similar to his former teammate, Ford doesn’t have his name mentioned on social media. For a Group of 5 player, this was a chance to stand out and get on a radar and it doesn’t appear that happened this weekend.

Stock Report: DOWN

LB Cash Gilliam (Utah State)