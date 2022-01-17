Mountaintop View 1-17-22. Graham gone, replacements listed, G5 Top 10, 10+ wins, Braketology.

It’s Monday and we are back at it! As always, a lot going on. Basketball season has entered conference play, plus football news is still rampant with recruiting, transfer news, and all-star bowls. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.

The Hawaii and Todd Graham saga has reached its inevitable conclusion. Late Friday night, at least on the mainland, the school announced that Coach Graham had officially resigned. Though it was clear he had worn out his welcome due to allegations of abuse and mistreatment from players, it seemed that Hawaii would not be able to find the money to pay his buyout. It seems that the school will not be on the hook for any additional money outside of normal reimbursement and compensation, which is a benefit fo the cash-strapped school.

Of course, the vital question is now who will replace Graham and how quickly? This past weekend was the first of three official visit weekends before signing day and so much is unknown about the future. Christian Shimabuku came up with a list of candidates here. Notable names include: Timmy Chang, Keith Bhonapha, Chad Kauha’aha’a, Brian Ward, and of course the ever-popular June Jones.

Chris Vannini enters the fold with more way too early 2022 rankings and this one is specifically on the group of 5. His top 10 list includes three Mountain West teams: Fresno State (7), Utah State (8), and San Diego State (10). Air Force and Boise State were among the “just missed” teams.

