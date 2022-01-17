MWC Recruiting Roundup 1-17-22. The latest news, offers, and commitments from around the Mountain West.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The early signing period is over and now that we are past the whirlwind of last week, everyone can take a collective sigh of relief. However, we are in the home stretch of the recruiting cycle and things are ramping up

This week felt more like a normal recruiting week, whatever that means. Roughly 46 new offers were handed out, with many coming from the transfer portal or players from future recruiting classes. In addition to this, 19 new commitments were made, as well as some official visits and a decommittment. Specifically, Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, and Wyoming all added to their classes. Nevada led the way with 10 commitments, which was over half of the ones in the MWC. They take a turn on the cover photo this week.

A note about this recruiting cycle:

A note with all of the CFB transfers: Schools can replace up to seven of them with extra recruits in the 2022 signing class, so classes will be bigger. That only applies for players who enter the portal after their school’s fall term or Dec. 15 whichever is earlier. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 9, 2021

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, the week gets a bit odd. It is a quiet period for three days, with a dead period day on Thursday, before the contact period resumes on Friday at 12:01 am. Since the contact period is what really matters, let’s focus on that. The official definition is below:

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 69

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

WR Dallas Daley was offered by Air Force

TE John Locke was offered by Air Force

2023 TE/LB Kamaehu Kopa Kaawalauole was offered by Colorado State

2023 WR Edward Schultz was offered by Colorado State, Nevada, and UNLV

2024 RB/LB Lamar Radcliffe was offered by Colorado State

2025 TE/DE Gus Ritchey was offered by Colorado State

2025 TE/LB Weston Port was offered by Colorado State

2025 QB Jarrett Nielsen was offered by Colorado State

2025 ATH LaMason Waller was offered by Colorado State and Nevada

2023 LB EJ Smith was offered by Fresno State

DB Isaiah Malloe was offered by Hawaii

RB Dylan Edwards was offered by Nevada

OL Nick Ciaffoni was offered by Nevada

JUCO DB Trenton Holloway was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Mike Aguirre was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Karmelo Overton was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Leonard Ah You was offered by Nevada

2023 LB/RB Cade Uluave was offered by Nevada

2023 QB Israel Carter was offered by Nevada

2023 RB/DB Mar’Kai Shaw was offered by Nevada

2023 TE Walker Lyons was offered by Nevada

2023 OL Jason Steele was offered by Nevada

2023 WR Dustin Reynolds was offered by Nevada

2023 QB Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson was offered by Nevada

2023 QB Jaden Rashada was offered by Nevada

2023 DL Tevita Pome’e was offered by Nevada and Utah State

2023 TE Matthew Klopfenstein was offered by Nevada

2023 ATH Jacob Lewis was offered by Nevada

2023 TE Jackson Bowers was offered by Nevada

2024 QB Austin Mack was offered by Nevada

2024 RB Aneyas Williams was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Ayden Gutierrez was offered by Nevada

JUCO DB Ti’Quan Gilmore was offered by New Mexico

JUCO OL Oluwafunto Akinshilo was offered by New Mexico

JUCO RB Sherod White was offered by New Mexico

2023 DB LJ Martin was offered by New Mexico

2023 DE Colton Vasek was offered by New Mexico

2023 WR Edward Schultz was offered by UNLV

2023 WR/DB Surahz Buncom was offered by UNLV

2023 DE Jonah Lea’ea was offered by UNLV

2024 WR/DB Ayden Gutierrez was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Seuseu Alofaituli was offered by UNLV

JUCO DL Tuiumi Aiono was offered by Utah State

2023 WR/DB Brock Cravens Fonoimoana was offered by Utah State

In-home Visits

Visits

JUCO OL Lisala Tai visited Fresno State

JUCO RB Sherod White visited New Mexico

Commits

LB Brennen Ceaser committed to Air Force

committed to Air Force WR Omari Murdock committed to Air Force

OL Tyler Lawrence committed to Air Force

JUCO LB Demarii Blanks committed to Hawaii

Transfer QB Cammon Cooper committed to Hawaii

committed to Hawaii DE Ike Nnakenyi committed to Nevada

WR Victor Snow committed to Nevada

JUCO TE Jacob Munro committed to Nevada

Transfer DB Darion Green-Warren committed to Nevada

committed to Nevada Transfer DL William Green committed to Nevada

Transfer TE Cooper Shults committed to Nevada

committed to Nevada Transfer WR BJ Casteel committed to Nevada

committed to Nevada Transfer OL Kai Arneson committed to Nevada

committed to Nevada Transfer LB Marcel Walker committed to Nevada

Transfer RB Cross Patton committed to Nevada

Transfer DB Hunter Sellers committed to New Mexico

Transfer OL Cade Bennett committed to SDSU

Transfer DL Justus Tavai committed to SDSU

Transfer QB Andrew Peasley committed to Wyoming

Decommits

DB Stephen Nnadozie decommitted from Air Force

