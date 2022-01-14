Todd Graham resigns as Hawaii football coach

Nothing like a good old-fashioned Friday evening news dump.

After weeks of drama within the Hawaii football program, reaching a climax with a highly publicized state senate meeting gone off the rails, Todd Graham has elected to spare everyone involved and resign as Hawaii head football coach.

I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the Head Football Coach at the University of Hawai’i for the past two seasons. After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that I will step away as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, with a very heavy heart. I want to give my thanks and appreciation to the players, staff and coaches who persevered through all the challenges of 2020 and 2021. It wasn’t easy, but they all fought the good fight and we did things the right way. Our staff poured our hearts and souls into our players and truly made a difference in their lives. I could not have asked more of their commitment, work ethic and love for our players and football program. But it is clear to me that I must step away and do what is best for me and my family and my health. I honor, value and love all of my players and coaches and I wish you the very best. The University has not asked me to step down. I am leaving solely for my family and my health. We have laid a strong foundation for future success, and I will always be cheering you on!

Graham resigns as UH head football coach; the search for a new head coach begins immediately



Todd Graham took over as head coach of Hawaii football in January of 2020 after Nick Rolovich departed for Washington State. Ironically, both coaches didn’t last long in their new positions. Graham will NOT be owed a buyout; he is leaving on his own accord. Say what you will about Graham, he’s made his bed and now has to lay in it, but his resignation is quite the let off for the cash-strapped Hawaii athletics department.

Hawaii will now launch a national search for Graham’s replacement. I have a hunch that having some tie to Hawaii will be required among the candidates for the head coaching position.