Mountaintop View 1-14-22

While grocery shelves may be empty, no supply chain issues here at the Connection! The links continue focusing on basketball with some conference football news sprinkled in. Enjoy!
Highlights from Boise State’s victory over Nevada
HIGHLIGHTS: @marcus10shaver led the Broncos with 28 points and @emmanuel_akot scored 23 in Boise State’s 85-70 win against Nevada.@BroncoSportsMBB is currently riding an eight-game winning streak.#AtThePeak | #MWMBB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/TFY0R3YEL4— MW Men's Basketball (@MW_MBB) January 13, 2022
Ex-MW Star RB finds his new home
Former Wyoming RB Xazavian Valladay will transfer to Arizona State. https://t.co/oooFRyDr2k— CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) January 13, 2022
MW Coaching Movement (Do they have a secret transfer portal?)
Sources: Air Force DC John Rudzinski has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator at Virginia. He's consistently produced high-end defenses, including the country's No. 3 total defense unit in 2021 and No. 3 scoring defense in 2020.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2022
Two top MW BB players named to prestigious list
Congratulations to @CSUMBasketball's @droddy22 and @FresnoStateMBB's @O_BREEZY_17 who were named to the Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List!#AtThePeak | #MWMBB pic.twitter.com/z3T0ft4Um7— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 13, 2022
Broncos grab new head staffer from Washington St.
, @JasonCvercko!— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) January 13, 2022
“Jason brings with him a wealth of knowledge in helping to run & operate a football program, and understands that the lifeblood of a program’s success starts & ends with recruiting."-@AABroncoHC
: https://t.co/UDo0wCTeHo pic.twitter.com/ZbtDIAC48U
MW touts Power Conference BB standing
Protect the home court— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 13, 2022
Five #MWMBB teams are still undefeated at home this season!
Only one other conference can say the same: the SEC#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/akK0I1dpOy
MW WBB current standings
.@UNMLoboWBB and @NevadaWBB are the last two #MWWBB teams that are undefeated in Conference play!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 13, 2022
Lots of games on the schedule tonight -- watch live on the MWN and on the Mountain West app! Head to https://t.co/j3RFRVF5Qi for broadcast info
#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/opNkCly6pd
You know them, you love them, you can’t live without them...
A new poll for you to voice your opinions!!!
Poll
Let’s say the MW puts 3 teams in the NCAA Tournament in March. Which of these choices is most likely?
-
0%
Boise State, Colorado State, and San Diego State
-
0%
Boise State, San Diego State, and Wyoming
-
0%
Colorado State, San Diego State, and Wyoming
-
0%
Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State
-
0%
Colorado State, San Diego State, and some sleeper team that wins conference tourney
On the Horizon:
- Later Today: 2022 Hula Bowl Preview
- Coming Soon: Way too early 2022 Falcon roster preview
Loading comments...