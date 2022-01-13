Mountaintop View 1-13-22

Death, taxes, way-too-early projections for the next college football season right after the championship game concludes. Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray goes as far as making really early overall record predictions. I’m sure a few of these will garner some reaction. Don’t shoot the messenger. Or Chris. Or anyone.

Chris Murray always comes through with daily content. How did your team grade out? Utah State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Air Force: good! Boise State, Wyoming: not good.

Welp.

CBS Sports Network had the broadcast freeze, then went to commercial with CSU up 75-72 and 2.2 seconds left.



By the time the broadcast returned, CSU had won 77-72. pic.twitter.com/Ui09ct5AVX — Matt Clapp (@Matt2Clapp) January 13, 2022

On that note, Rams beat the Aggies

Broncos get rare hoops win in Reno

Road W!



Broncos go to Reno and get a resounding win, led by 28 points from Marcus Shaver, Jr. and 23 from Emmanuel Akot. pic.twitter.com/5fnV2UM6uX — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) January 13, 2022

No longer the interim AD, Erick Harper is introduced as UNLV’s permanent AD

An emotional Erick Harper this morning calling it a “blessing” to be named the new athletics director at UNLV. pic.twitter.com/XVsUwztXWT — Paloma Villicana FOX5 (@PalomaVillicana) January 12, 2022

Drama at Manoa continues

NEW DEVELOPMENTS:



In regards to #HawaiiFB:



Hawaii State Senator Kurt Fevella is once again calling on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents to remove UH President David Lassner, Athletic Director David Matlin and Head Football Coach Todd Graham. pic.twitter.com/wLve2V7tEK — Keith Demolder (@KeithDemolder) January 13, 2022

Former Southern Utah coach lands at Boise State

, @DemarioWarren!



“Demario has gained outstanding experience...has built outstanding relationships as a recruiter in our region and has a proven track record of building young men of character.” -@AABroncoHC



: https://t.co/FwyYWvvYYZ pic.twitter.com/x0c1Uv088Z — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) January 12, 2022

On The Horizon:

Today: 2022 Tropical Bowl Preview

Friday: 2022 Hula Bowl Preview