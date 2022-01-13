 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 1-13-22

2022 football predictions, 2021 football grades, basketball scores and more from yesterday

By JeremyRodrigues
Boise State v Brigham Young Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Murray’s Mailbag: Predicted records for every Mountain West football team in 2022

Death, taxes, way-too-early projections for the next college football season right after the championship game concludes. Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray goes as far as making really early overall record predictions. I’m sure a few of these will garner some reaction. Don’t shoot the messenger. Or Chris. Or anyone.

Grading every Mountain West football team’s 2021 season

Chris Murray always comes through with daily content. How did your team grade out? Utah State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Air Force: good! Boise State, Wyoming: not good.

Welp.

On that note, Rams beat the Aggies

Broncos get rare hoops win in Reno

No longer the interim AD, Erick Harper is introduced as UNLV’s permanent AD

Drama at Manoa continues

Former Southern Utah coach lands at Boise State

