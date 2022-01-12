Mountaintop View 1-12-22. Rankings, Hawaii update, Bohl for President, Thienes honored, Rankings again.

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Get ready for lots of these types of posts. Athlon has released their way too early top 25 rankings on the heels of the end of the football season. As far as the Mountain West is concerned, they are shut out of the top 25 (Cincy is the highest G5 at #20), but Fresno State is #27 in the next tier and AFA, BSU, SDSU, and USU are all listed as teams to watch.

Following Friday’s meeting, Hawaii State Senator Donna Mercado Kim has announced the legislature is willing to pay the $1.275 million to buy out the remainder of head football coach Todd Graham's contract if the recent allegations made by players are true. This may seal the deal for Coach Graham’s departure

Of the American Football Coaches Association anyway. It appears the term is only for 2022 (the release doesn’t specifically state). He was voted on by his peers who attended the coaches convention this week. It’s quite an honor for him.

A big honor for Ben Thienes

Congrats to Assistant Athletics Director for Football Operations @BenThienes for being named 2021 @FootballScoop Football Operations Director of the Year!



Awarded to the nation’s top Director of Football Operations



https://t.co/QztWRR5olA#SpartanUp | #ClimbTheMountain pic.twitter.com/CuR7qwMECU — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) January 11, 2022

Final AP Rankings

.@USUFootball and @AztecFB finish the season ranked No. 2️⃣4️⃣ & 2️⃣5️⃣ in the @AP_Top25



The MW led all G5 leagues with four teams getting votes #AtThePeak | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/t1ffQdineY — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 11, 2022

