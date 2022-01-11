Mountaintop View 1-11-22

We steam ahead here in 2022 as we report on some football P5 transfers finding homes in the Mountain West, a way-too-early ranking for the 2022 CFB season, the latest Basketball NET rankings, and the weekly basketball awards for both men and women from last week’s play. Lastly, check out a profile story of the player who has become the leader for Boise State’s Women’s Basketball team. Enjoy!!
Ex-Oregon State QB transfers to Boise State
Was rated a 3 star coming out of high school.
✍️ @SamVidlak7
Utah State also gets a P5 transfer into program...
Former Maryland WR Brian Cobbs will transfer to Utah State. https://t.co/EMCeO0OMtc— CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) January 10, 2022
Brown transfer — ‘a born leader’ — takes over for Boise State in rout of Utah State
Read how a grad transfer has become the leader of a young Broncos team both on and off the floor.
Because College Football is never over in our minds
Two MW teams make the list.
Brett McMurphy's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Texas AM
10. Utah
11. Miami
16. Oregon
22. Fresno State
24. Air Force
https://t.co/8WSD3a32lh
6 MW teams in top 65. Can the MW get more than one or two teams into the Tourney in March?
Latest NET rankings:
32 - Wyoming
40 - SDSU
41 - Colorado St
48 - Boise St
59 - Fresno St
61 - Utah St
127 - Nevada
149 - UNLV
163 - New Mexico
226 - SJSU
239 - Air Force
MW MBB Players of the Week
WATCH: @JKurtz_MWN reveals this week's #MWMBB Players of the Week
@Aztec_MBB
⚔️ @SanJoseStateMBB
Check out this week's #MWWBB Players of the Week -- As always, MWN's @Bridget_Howard8 is here with the details.
@UNMLoboWBB
@Aztec_WBB
Breaking News: Covid is still undefeated in conference play.....
Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Wyoming men's basketball program, the game between the Cowboys and San Diego State scheduled for January 12 has been postponed.
If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.
On the Horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Storylines from 2021 (Part 1: Mountain Division)
- Coming Tomorrow: Peak Perspective: MWC 2021 Football Final Grades
