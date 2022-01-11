 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 1-11-22

Boise St./Utah St. get P5 transfers. Leonidas, Preseason CFB Top 25, Very Early CFB Top 25 going into next season, POTW for MW MBB and WBB.

By RudyEspino
San Diego State v Boise State

We steam ahead here in 2022 as we report on some football P5 transfers finding homes in the Mountain West, a way-too-early ranking for the 2022 CFB season, the latest Basketball NET rankings, and the weekly basketball awards for both men and women from last week’s play. Lastly, check out a profile story of the player who has become the leader for Boise State’s Women’s Basketball team. Enjoy!!

Ex-Oregon State QB transfers to Boise State

Was rated a 3 star coming out of high school.

Utah State also gets a P5 transfer into program...

Brown transfer — ‘a born leader’ — takes over for Boise State in rout of Utah State

Read how a grad transfer has become the leader of a young Broncos team both on and off the floor.

Because College Football is never over in our minds

Two MW teams make the list.

6 MW teams in top 65. Can the MW get more than one or two teams into the Tourney in March?

MW MBB Players of the Week

Breaking News: Covid is still undefeated in conference play.....

On the Horizon:

  • Later Today: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Storylines from 2021 (Part 1: Mountain Division)
  • Coming Tomorrow: Peak Perspective: MWC 2021 Football Final Grades

Next Up In Mountain West Football

