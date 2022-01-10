Utah State Battles Past Lobos

Utah State men’s basketball team returned to action on Saturday after a pause due to COVID-19, and the Aggies were able to narrowly escape Albuquerque with a 90-87 win in overtime.

Things didn’t start good for the Aggies as they only put up 27 points in the first half while allowing New Mexico to score 42 points, but things quickly turned around in the second 19half when Utah State put up 49 points in the second half while holding New Mexico to 34 points. The Aggies were able to put up 14 points in overtime while New Mexico put up 11.

Statistics

Field goals: USU: 33-60 (55%); UNM: 29-65 (44.6%)

Three pointers: UNM: 17-34 (50%); USU: 4-16 (25%)

Free throws: USU: 20-25 (80%); UNM: 12-17 (70.6%)

Rebounds: UNM: 35; USU: 31

Assists: UNM: 19; USU: 15

Steals: USU: 9; UNM: 4

Block: UNM: 3; USU: 0

Total turnovers: USU: 13; UNM: 17

Fouls: USU: 16; UNM: 19

Utah State Players that Stood Out

Justin Bean scored 21 points on 9-16 shooting and had 11 rebounds, three assists, and four steals but he also had five turnovers and three personal fouls.

R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 16 points on 6-8 shooting and went 4-5 from the free throw line. He also had a rebound, an assist, and two personal fouls.

Brandon Horvath scored 13 points on 5-10 shooting (50%) and had six rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Sean Bairstow scored 14 points on 5-8 shooting and was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. He had two rebounds, a steal, and two turnovers.

Rylan Jones put up 10 points on 4-9 shooting and went a perfect 2-2 from the free throw line. He also had three rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and two turnovers.

Off the bench, Steven Ashworth put up 12 points on 3-5 shooting, went 2-3 from three and 4-5 from the free throw line, and had a defensive rebound, an assist, and two personal fouls.

Analysis

The next scheduled game for Utah State is in Fort Collins against Colorado State, which is a massive opportunity for Utah State to keep their momentum going. The Rams are coming off a blowout loss at San Diego State, their first loss of the season. A win in Fort Collins would put Utah State in a much better position than they are in now for the conference race.