Mountaintop View 1-10-22. Aztecs upset Rams, Hawaii in trouble, Bracketology, Falcon baseball, WBB.

It’s Monday and we are back at it! As always, a lot going on. Basketball season has entered conference play, plus football news is still rampant with recruiting, transfer news, and all-star bowls coming up. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.

In the biggest MWC men’s basketball matchup of the season, it ended up being totally one-sided. San Diego State held Colorado State to under 50 points for the game, and beat them by 30. The Aztec defense is rarely a question mark, but the offense surprisingly exploded in this contest. Since losing to the Rams about a year ago at home, SDSU has won 16 straight games at home and made a statement in this one, upsetting a top 20 CSU team.

Things are looking ugly for the University of Hawaii and its football program. The president and AD came off unprepared for the Senator’s questions. The former player testimonies were alarming. The vote of confidence for football coach Todd Graham by Matlin was even more so startling to hear.

Joe Lundari’s time has come. He releases his first bracket projection for 2022. It contains two Mountain West teams; Colorado State is a 7 seed and San Diego State is among the last four in as a 12 said in a play-in game. As a bonus, Boise State makes an appearance in the “next four out” category.

Falcon lands on the All-American preseason baseball team.

Mountain West WBB topping the nation.

On the horizon: