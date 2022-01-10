Mountaintop View 1-10-22. Aztecs upset Rams, Hawaii in trouble, Bracketology, Falcon baseball, WBB.

It’s Monday and we are back at it! As always, a lot going on. Basketball season has entered conference play, plus football news is still rampant with recruiting, transfer news, and all-star bowls coming up. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.
Aztecs stun Rams on Saturday.
In the biggest MWC men’s basketball matchup of the season, it ended up being totally one-sided. San Diego State held Colorado State to under 50 points for the game, and beat them by 30. The Aztec defense is rarely a question mark, but the offense surprisingly exploded in this contest. Since losing to the Rams about a year ago at home, SDSU has won 16 straight games at home and made a statement in this one, upsetting a top 20 CSU team.
Hawaii meeting takeaways.
Things are looking ugly for the University of Hawaii and its football program. The president and AD came off unprepared for the Senator’s questions. The former player testimonies were alarming. The vote of confidence for football coach Todd Graham by Matlin was even more so startling to hear.
First round of Bracketology
Joe Lundari’s time has come. He releases his first bracket projection for 2022. It contains two Mountain West teams; Colorado State is a 7 seed and San Diego State is among the last four in as a 12 said in a play-in game. As a bonus, Boise State makes an appearance in the “next four out” category.
Falcon lands on the All-American preseason baseball team.
#SkOhtani snags another preseason honor. #LetsFly⚡️ I #AmericasTeam pic.twitter.com/SDwig3m4Vu— Air Force Baseball (@AF_Baseball) January 6, 2022
Mountain West WBB topping the nation.
7️⃣ players from 6️⃣ different #MWWBB schools rank in the Top 1️⃣0️⃣ this season!@wyo_wbb's @TommiOlson leads the nation in assist-turnover ratio!#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/1LDxFeIMEf— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 6, 2022
On the horizon:
- Later today: A new MWC Recruiting Roundup, with the latest news, offers, and interviews.
- Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Storylines from 2021 (Mountain Division)
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Final Football Grades
Loading comments...