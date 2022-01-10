MWC Recruiting Roundup 1-10-22. The latest news, offers, and commitments from around the Mountain West.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The early signing period is over and now that we are past the whirlwind of last week, everyone can take a collective sigh of relief. However, the dead period ends later this week and things have already begun to ramp up a bit once again.

This week felt more like a normal recruiting week, whatever that means. Roughly 30 new offers were handed out, with many coming from the transfer portal or players from future recruiting class. In addition to this, thirteen new commitments were made, as well as five decommittments (as Colorado State continues to transition its recruiting class). Specifically, Air Force, Boise State Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State, and Wyoming all added to their classes. Wyoming was more active than they have been in awhile, and take a turn on the cover photo.

A note about this recruiting cycle:

A note with all of the CFB transfers: Schools can replace up to seven of them with extra recruits in the 2022 signing class, so classes will be bigger. That only applies for players who enter the portal after their school’s fall term or Dec. 15 whichever is earlier. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 9, 2021

Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:

Utah State: 6

Air Force: 5

Boise State : 5

: 5 Fresno State: 5

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

Nevada: 3

UNLV: 3

Wyoming: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, the week gets a bit odd. It is a quiet period for three days, with a dead period day on Thursday, before the contact period resumes on Friday at 12:01 am. Since the contact period is what really matters, let’s focus on that. The official definition is below:

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 67

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

K/P Reagan Tubbs was offered by Air Force

2023 RB Jayden Limar was offered by Boise State

2024 RB Taylor Tatum was offered by Boise State

2024 RB Jason Brown was offered by Boise State

Transfer DB Myles Brooks was offered by Colorado State

2023 WR CJ Jacobsen was offered by Colorado State

2023 RB Kam Taylor was offered by Colorado State

2023 WR Roderick Robinson was offered by Colorado State

2023 WR Keith Reynolds was offered by Colorado State

2023 WR Jeremiah McClure was offered by Colorado State

2024 LB Tanner Williams was offered by Colorado State

2024 DE Salesi Manu was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR Jack Ressler was offered by Colorado State

2024 QB Elijah Brown was offered by Colorado State

2024 DB Isaiah Buxton was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR/DB Jakob Coleman was offered by Colorado State

QB Joshua Wood was offered by Fresno State and Nevada

Transfer OL Michael Shanahan was offered by Fresno State

Transfer OL Mac Hollensteiner was offered by Fresno State

Transfer OL Chris Martinez was offered by Fresno State

2023 WR Ja’Kobi Lane was offered by Fresno State

JUCO LB Demarii Blanks was offered by Hawaii

Transfer DT Alexander Skelton was offered by Hawaii

DE Dejon Roney was offered by Nevada

JUCO LB Jonathan Thomas was offered by Nevada

JUCO WR Terrell Vaughn was offered by Nevada

JUCO DB Dre Greeley was offered by UNLV

JUCO QB Evan Svoboda was offered by Wyoming

In-home Visits

Visits

Commits

K/P Luke Freer committed to Air Force

LB Cooper Roy committed to Air Force

DE Mario Crawford committed to Air Force

Transfer QB Sam Vidlak committed to Boise State

Transfer DB Donavann Collins committed to Colorado State

JUCO DL Johnny Hudson committed to Fresno State

RB Cameron Sampson (re)committed to Nevada

Transfer DE Deven Lamp committed to SDSU

Transfer WR Xavier Williams committed to Utah State

Transfer DE Daniel Grzesiak committed to Utah State

Transfer WR Brian Cobbs committed to Utah State

JUCO QB Evan Svoboda committed to Wyoming

committed to Wyoming Transfer LB Cole DeMarzo committed to Wyoming

Decommits

DB Samuel Gbatu decommitted from Air Force

WR Dorion McGarity decommitted from Colorado State

LB Cooper Walton decommitted from Colorado State

DB Dontay Johnson decommitted from Colorado State

DB Bryce Johnson decommitted from Colorado State

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.