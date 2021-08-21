2021-2022 MWC Player Movement Tracker

As of August 1st, we are now in a new cycle of the transfer portal and it appears there is the first Mountain West transfer in the Mountain West Conference for the 2021-2022 cycle, which will be completed in May.

Per Max Olson of The Athletic, here are the total from the previous cycle:

A new transfer portal cycle started on Aug. 1.



Final total for 2020-21: 1,648 FBS scholarship players entered the portal.



Final total for 2020-21: 1,648 FBS scholarship players entered the portal. If all 130 had 85 scholarships (they don't), that would mean 15% of scholarship players went in the portal in the last year.

This post will probably be updated no more than weekly during the season and less so if transfer news is slow. Once December comes and transfer season explodes, expect updates more often.

See below for the latest movement going on around the conference. Bold lettering indicates new entries as of last publication.

Outgoing Transfers

(entering the transfer portal)

Air Force:

WR Conner Wnek has entered the transfer portal.

LB Grayson Cook has entered the transfer portal.

RB Coleby Hamm has entered the transfer portal.

TE Coleman Kuntz has entered the transfer portal.

DB Dru Polidore has entered the transfer portal.

K/P Fabrizio Pinton has entered the transfer portal.

TE Trevor Faulkner has entered the transfer portal.

DL Ben Shugarts has entered the transfer portal (reclassified for 2022 cycle)

LB Isaiah Washburn has entered the transfer portal

Boise State:

LB Andrew Faoliu has entered the transfer portal. (Faoliu initially joined the Broncos program this offseason after transferring in from Oregon)

DE Asia Kelemete has medically retired

WR CT Thomas has been dismissed from the team.

OL Kyle Juergens has entered the transfer portal.

Colorado State:

K Robert Liss has entered the transfer portal.

RB Tanner Hollens has entered the transfer portal.

TE Kyle Helbig has entered the transfer portal.

P Jackson Ray has entered the transfer portal.

RB Marcus McElroy has entered the transfer portal

DL Ellison Hubbard has entered the transfer portal and has transferred to Sam Houston State.

Fresno State:

DE Issac Garcia has entered the transfer portal. (Garcia initially joined the Bulldogs in February after transferring from Oregon State)

DE Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal.

DB Kamron Forest has entered the transfer portal.

Hawaii:

DB Sterlin Ortiz has entered the transfer portal and transferred to Central Oklahoma.

QB Boone Abbott has entered the transfer portal.

LB Kalani Kamakawiwo’ole has entered the transfer portal.

DE Gabriel Iniguez has entered the transfer portal.

WR Tru Edwards has entered the transfer portal

New Mexico:

LB James Lewis has entered the transfer portal.

CB Damon Gentry has entered the transfer portal.

WR Emmanuel Greene has entered transfer the portal.

OL Cade Briggs has entered the transfer portal

DB Marquae Kirkendoll has entered the transfer portal

San Jose State:

DB Chance Johnson has entered the transfer portal.

UNLV:

LB Jacoby Windmon has entered the transfer portal

Utah State:

CB Terin Adams has entered the transfer portal and has transferred to Western Illinois.

DE Mata Hola has entered the transfer portal.

Wyoming:

LB Chuck Hicks has entered the transfer portal and has transferred to Missouri University.

Incoming Transfers

(coming out of the portal)

Declaring for the NFL

(leaving school early)