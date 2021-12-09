Mountaintop View 12-9-21

The hits continue to barrage Nevada football. Jay Norvell is essentially bringing his entire staff from Nevada with him to Colorado State. Pay raises are in order. The humbling experience continues for Nevada fans, as excitement builds in Ft. Collins.

It appeared to be the obvious conclusion the moment Kalen DeBoer departed for Washington, and that sentiment has proven true: Fresno State is double-dipping and hiring Jeff Tedford again. Tedford left the program after the 2019 season citing health issues. Those health concerns have been alleviated. Bulldogs fans hope this move keeps the hype train moving next fall.

Denver Post opinion columnist Sean Keeler gives his take on the Jay Norvell hiring at Colorado State. Norvell set the bar pretty high in his initial press conference, likening the Rams’ program to Cincinnati. Yes, the Bearcats, the team in the College Football Playoff. Lofty goals, time will tell if Norvell can accomplish what few have: winning big on the gridiron at Colorado State.

Jake Haener changed his mind!

Jake Haener has withdrawn from the portal, a source tells myself and @JacksonMoore247.



Haener and new Fresno State HC Jeff Tedford are close, & someone familiar with the situation indicated there may have been eligibility concerns with Haener transferring to Washington. https://t.co/gdTyPsvh6A — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 9, 2021

Craig Thompson’s response to Boise State being in the Barstool Bowl

"The bowl is willing to accept some things that could change the dynamics and future of not only that game but others." @MountainWest Commissioner Craig Thompson on Boise State playing in the @BarstoolBowlAZ. #SBJIAF pic.twitter.com/zmYygDEymX — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) December 8, 2021

New Mexico AD Nuñez signs long-term deal

Nuñez agrees to new deal to be UNM AD through 2025

--

(contract was actually signed Nov. 4 before his name surfaced recently as a candidate at Miami) https://t.co/YQwmH4aS0Q via @ABQJournal pic.twitter.com/9ySA7JIA0T — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) December 8, 2021

The pain continues for Nevada

Nevada's All-MW linebacker Daiyan Henley will enter the transfer portal and not play in the Quick Lane Bowl. Henley was sixth in the MW tackles, second in interceptions, second in fumble recoveries and first in defensive TDs. https://t.co/BE8WqSSJQU — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) December 8, 2021

Three-star QB prospect Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi de-commits from Nevada and picks up a Colorado State offer. He is one of two de-commits since Jay Norvell left for CSU. Two other current commits have received CSU offers this week. https://t.co/qaHn6Fcb8u — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) December 8, 2021

Nevada tight end Cole Turner will not play in the Quick Lane Bowl and will instead prepare for the NFL draft. The potential top-100 draft pick has been invited to the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/teOo9QOI4t — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) December 8, 2021

All-Mountain West wide receiver Elijah Cooks tells NSN he's entered the transfer portal. I've created a landing page for all the Wolf Pack's transfers and bowl opt-outs right here. https://t.co/7W7fDI5aUq — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) December 8, 2021

Thompson on future of CFP

Craig Thompson on CFP: "I think we'll get to 12. I just don't know when. ... People are very interested in expanding the model. It's just the details. We'll continue those. But if we do want to expand [before the contract expires], it's going to have to be done here readily." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 8, 2021

The drama continues at Hawaii

#HawaiiFB’s Khoury Bethley, Ilm Manning & Todd Graham were asked about accusations of player mistreatment, mental health concerns & if any actions have been taken within team • I was also told that UH AD David Matlin has met w/ players/coaches separately to discuss the issues pic.twitter.com/lgiFpOd2em — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 8, 2021

Basketball Scores

Final.



Wyoming 65 | No. 8 Arizona 94 pic.twitter.com/J0m90hDv9k — Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) December 9, 2021

Final



BYU - 82

USU - 71#AggiesAllTheWay — USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 9, 2021

Final from Missoula. pic.twitter.com/yGxgWkLr4B — Air Force Men's Basketball (@AF_MBB) December 9, 2021

Back in the win column



Big time game for Star Boi with a career high 8 assists. pic.twitter.com/TEGA62od7a — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) December 9, 2021

On The Horizon:

Today: Grading the Falcons