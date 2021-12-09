 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 12-9-21

Fresno State re-hires Jeff Tedford, more takes on Colorado State football, Nevada’s pain continues, Haener changes his mind, basketball scores, and other happenings from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl - Fresno State v Arizona State Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Update at Colorado State

The hits continue to barrage Nevada football. Jay Norvell is essentially bringing his entire staff from Nevada with him to Colorado State. Pay raises are in order. The humbling experience continues for Nevada fans, as excitement builds in Ft. Collins.

Fresno State hires former coach Jeff Tedford for second stint to replace Kalen DeBoer

It appeared to be the obvious conclusion the moment Kalen DeBoer departed for Washington, and that sentiment has proven true: Fresno State is double-dipping and hiring Jeff Tedford again. Tedford left the program after the 2019 season citing health issues. Those health concerns have been alleviated. Bulldogs fans hope this move keeps the hype train moving next fall.

Keeler: Jay Norvell sees CSU Rams as new Cincinnati Bearcats. If he delivers half of what he promised Tuesday, Fort Collins is about to become Fort Fun again.

Denver Post opinion columnist Sean Keeler gives his take on the Jay Norvell hiring at Colorado State. Norvell set the bar pretty high in his initial press conference, likening the Rams’ program to Cincinnati. Yes, the Bearcats, the team in the College Football Playoff. Lofty goals, time will tell if Norvell can accomplish what few have: winning big on the gridiron at Colorado State.

Jake Haener changed his mind!

Craig Thompson’s response to Boise State being in the Barstool Bowl

New Mexico AD Nuñez signs long-term deal

The pain continues for Nevada

Thompson on future of CFP

The drama continues at Hawaii

Basketball Scores

On The Horizon:

Today: Grading the Falcons

