Mountaintop View 12-9-21

Update at Colorado State
The hits continue to barrage Nevada football. Jay Norvell is essentially bringing his entire staff from Nevada with him to Colorado State. Pay raises are in order. The humbling experience continues for Nevada fans, as excitement builds in Ft. Collins.
Fresno State hires former coach Jeff Tedford for second stint to replace Kalen DeBoer
It appeared to be the obvious conclusion the moment Kalen DeBoer departed for Washington, and that sentiment has proven true: Fresno State is double-dipping and hiring Jeff Tedford again. Tedford left the program after the 2019 season citing health issues. Those health concerns have been alleviated. Bulldogs fans hope this move keeps the hype train moving next fall.
Keeler: Jay Norvell sees CSU Rams as new Cincinnati Bearcats. If he delivers half of what he promised Tuesday, Fort Collins is about to become Fort Fun again.
Denver Post opinion columnist Sean Keeler gives his take on the Jay Norvell hiring at Colorado State. Norvell set the bar pretty high in his initial press conference, likening the Rams’ program to Cincinnati. Yes, the Bearcats, the team in the College Football Playoff. Lofty goals, time will tell if Norvell can accomplish what few have: winning big on the gridiron at Colorado State.
Jake Haener changed his mind!
Jake Haener has withdrawn from the portal, a source tells myself and @JacksonMoore247.— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 9, 2021
Haener and new Fresno State HC Jeff Tedford are close, & someone familiar with the situation indicated there may have been eligibility concerns with Haener transferring to Washington. https://t.co/gdTyPsvh6A
Craig Thompson’s response to Boise State being in the Barstool Bowl
"The bowl is willing to accept some things that could change the dynamics and future of not only that game but others." @MountainWest Commissioner Craig Thompson on Boise State playing in the @BarstoolBowlAZ. #SBJIAF pic.twitter.com/zmYygDEymX— Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) December 8, 2021
New Mexico AD Nuñez signs long-term deal
Nuñez agrees to new deal to be UNM AD through 2025— Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) December 8, 2021
(contract was actually signed Nov. 4 before his name surfaced recently as a candidate at Miami) https://t.co/YQwmH4aS0Q via @ABQJournal pic.twitter.com/9ySA7JIA0T
The pain continues for Nevada
Nevada's All-MW linebacker Daiyan Henley will enter the transfer portal and not play in the Quick Lane Bowl. Henley was sixth in the MW tackles, second in interceptions, second in fumble recoveries and first in defensive TDs. https://t.co/BE8WqSSJQU— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) December 8, 2021
Three-star QB prospect Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi de-commits from Nevada and picks up a Colorado State offer. He is one of two de-commits since Jay Norvell left for CSU. Two other current commits have received CSU offers this week. https://t.co/qaHn6Fcb8u— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) December 8, 2021
Nevada tight end Cole Turner will not play in the Quick Lane Bowl and will instead prepare for the NFL draft. The potential top-100 draft pick has been invited to the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/teOo9QOI4t— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) December 8, 2021
All-Mountain West wide receiver Elijah Cooks tells NSN he's entered the transfer portal. I've created a landing page for all the Wolf Pack's transfers and bowl opt-outs right here. https://t.co/7W7fDI5aUq— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) December 8, 2021
Thompson on future of CFP
Craig Thompson on CFP: "I think we'll get to 12. I just don't know when. ... People are very interested in expanding the model. It's just the details. We'll continue those. But if we do want to expand [before the contract expires], it's going to have to be done here readily."— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 8, 2021
The drama continues at Hawaii
#HawaiiFB’s Khoury Bethley, Ilm Manning & Todd Graham were asked about accusations of player mistreatment, mental health concerns & if any actions have been taken within team • I was also told that UH AD David Matlin has met w/ players/coaches separately to discuss the issues pic.twitter.com/lgiFpOd2em— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 8, 2021
Basketball Scores
Aztecs win! #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/XDA9JMMEwt— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) December 9, 2021
Final.— Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) December 9, 2021
Wyoming 65 | No. 8 Arizona 94 pic.twitter.com/J0m90hDv9k
Final— USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 9, 2021
BYU - 82
USU - 71#AggiesAllTheWay
Final from Missoula. pic.twitter.com/yGxgWkLr4B— Air Force Men's Basketball (@AF_MBB) December 9, 2021
Back in the win column— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) December 9, 2021
Big time game for Star Boi with a career high 8 assists. pic.twitter.com/TEGA62od7a
Not ours tonight. #GoDogs | #ValleyTough pic.twitter.com/wAx9DSWi1m— Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) December 9, 2021
On The Horizon:
Today: Grading the Falcons
