Mountaintop View 12-8-21. Nevada coaching job, Norvell, Constitution, Bowls, MWC MBB.

It’s halfway through the week and we inch ever closer to both signing day and bowl games. As always, the links press on. Check out what is coming your way today and the rest of the week.

Chris Murray outlines 25 names for the new Nevada coach. Among the highlights: Matt Wells, Tom Herman, Jay Hill, Brent Vigen, Jeff Chote, Graham Harrell, and Tim DeRuyter. Read the link for some funny possibilities too under the Wildcards section.

Colorado State is in need of new life in their offense and Jay Norvell should be the perfect person for that with his use of the air-raid scheme. In his preference, he stated a goal is for CSU to return to “Wide Receiver U”. He cited a big reason for coming to the Rams was for resources. His salary will nearly triple with his new job.

The new rules and governing of the NCAA is coming, eventually. Here is the latest draft they sent out. Highlights include broader NIL language, reimagining the NCAA President’s role, promoting diversity, and the big one: clarifying each division must determine how multidivisional sport classification should be managed (aka a move toward autonomy).

Bowl Success.

Let the good times bowl.



The MW has a .500 or better bowl record against 8️⃣ FBS conferences‼️#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/KhMQKzrZjW — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 7, 2021

MWC doing work on the hardwood.

On the horizon: