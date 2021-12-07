Mountaintop View 12-7-21. BB POTW, Coaching Updates, Hawaii Unrest?, Stadium Naming Rights

With the Football Championship settled and bowls announced, we turn a little to both Men’s and Women’s basketball, but with still plenty of off the field news in football, enjoy the links!

MW Men’s BB Players of Week

# ⁠

⁠@Graham_Ike5 led @wyo_mbb to 3 wins last week, averaging 23.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.



He scored a career-high 35 points and grabbed a career-best 14 boards in the Cowboys win over Denver.⁠

⁠#AtThePeak | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/MJE0SXiyUH — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 6, 2021

MW Women BB Players of the Week

With Jay Norvell bolting to Colorado State, the rumor mill for his replacement begins with this story mentioning two current BYU coaches as early names to replace Norvell at Nevada.

With 9 players already in the transfer portal including their star QB and leading rusher, how bad is the trouble in paradise?

A quick update on the Bulldog coaching search as it was learned that OC Ryan Grubb following Kalen DeBoer to UW.

Aztecs announce naming rights to new stadium

.@SDSU has announced the University's new the state-of-the-art venue in Mission Valley will be called Snapdragon Stadium. #GoAztecs



Press Release: https://t.co/orYRC9MvTy



Watch a live stream of the naming rights announcement: https://t.co/GOmGAgqZyZ pic.twitter.com/Ly0qMtHhUl — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 6, 2021

On the Horizon: