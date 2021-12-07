Mountaintop View 12-7-21. BB POTW, Coaching Updates, Hawaii Unrest?, Stadium Naming Rights

With the Football Championship settled and bowls announced, we turn a little to both Men’s and Women’s basketball, but with still plenty of off the field news in football, enjoy the links!
MW Men’s BB Players of Week
# — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 6, 2021
@Graham_Ike5 led @wyo_mbb to 3 wins last week, averaging 23.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.
He scored a career-high 35 points and grabbed a career-best 14 boards in the Cowboys win over Denver.
#AtThePeak | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/MJE0SXiyUH
# — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 6, 2021
Ethan Taylor helped @AF_MBB beat Army, recording a career-best 15 points and eight assists, along with eight rebounds.
#AtThePeak | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/IejwjUFyGa
MW Women BB Players of the Week
# ‼@murphh16 led @CSUWBasketball to wins over Harvard and UTSA, while averaging a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #CSURams pic.twitter.com/QUJzbHEjMC— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 6, 2021
# ‼— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 6, 2021
Audrey Roden averaged 13.5 points per game on the week and dropped a career-high 22 points in @NevadaWBB's victory over Pacific. #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/fs6NMuD3aZ
BYU Football Coaches Mentioned As Potential Candidates For Nevada Vacancy
With Jay Norvell bolting to Colorado State, the rumor mill for his replacement begins with this story mentioning two current BYU coaches as early names to replace Norvell at Nevada.
University of Hawaii’s football team is miserable. Players say the culprit is head coach Todd Graham.
With 9 players already in the transfer portal including their star QB and leading rusher, how bad is the trouble in paradise?
Fresno State holding in-person coach interviews. Is Jeff Tedford still the favorite?
A quick update on the Bulldog coaching search as it was learned that OC Ryan Grubb following Kalen DeBoer to UW.
Aztecs announce naming rights to new stadium
.@SDSU has announced the University's new the state-of-the-art venue in Mission Valley will be called Snapdragon Stadium. #GoAztecs— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 6, 2021
Press Release: https://t.co/orYRC9MvTy
Watch a live stream of the naming rights announcement: https://t.co/GOmGAgqZyZ pic.twitter.com/Ly0qMtHhUl
On the Horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 13
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The MWC Deserves Better Bowl Fates
Loading comments...