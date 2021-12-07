 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 12-7-21. BB POTW, Coaching Updates, Hawaii Unrest?, Stadium Naming Rights

By RudyEspino
With the Football Championship settled and bowls announced, we turn a little to both Men’s and Women’s basketball, but with still plenty of off the field news in football, enjoy the links!

MW Men’s BB Players of Week

MW Women BB Players of the Week

BYU Football Coaches Mentioned As Potential Candidates For Nevada Vacancy

With Jay Norvell bolting to Colorado State, the rumor mill for his replacement begins with this story mentioning two current BYU coaches as early names to replace Norvell at Nevada.

University of Hawaii’s football team is miserable. Players say the culprit is head coach Todd Graham.

With 9 players already in the transfer portal including their star QB and leading rusher, how bad is the trouble in paradise?

Fresno State holding in-person coach interviews. Is Jeff Tedford still the favorite?

A quick update on the Bulldog coaching search as it was learned that OC Ryan Grubb following Kalen DeBoer to UW.

Aztecs announce naming rights to new stadium

On the Horizon:

  • Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 13
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The MWC Deserves Better Bowl Fates

Next Up In Mountain West Football

