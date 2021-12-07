The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: The Mountain West Championship Game

Congratulation to the 2021 Utah State Aggies football team! They surprised most Mountain West football fans with their performance over the season and have taken home the top prize in the conference. Let’s take a look back at the Mountain West Championship game. Here are the good, bad, and ugly, moments from this past weekend.

The Good

A Well Rounded performance from the Aggies

The Aggies were clearly the more prepared, superior team this weekend. Quarterback Logan Bonner was excellent through the air, passing for 318 yards and four touchdowns. The Aggies needed a big performance through the air since they struggled to move the ball on the ground. Brandon Bowling was the top receiver, finishing the game with 8 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

The Aggie defense also came to play, holding the Aztecs to 13 points. Justin Rice capped a great season with 10 tackles, a sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

The Bad

The Aztec Defense

For a defense that had built up a reputation for being elite, they laid a major egg on Saturday. The Aztecs surrendered 46 points and more than 300 yards through the air. Sure, they were short-handed, but we expected more from one of the best defenses in the nation.

The Ugly

The Aztecs Were Down 20 Players

I’m not sure if it impacted the outcome of the game, but being down 20 players in a championship game is not ideal. We made it through the entire season without COVID playing a significant role, but that changed on Saturday.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” Which moments from the championship game stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.