Graham Ike named Mountain West Basketball Player of the Week

Graham Ike led Wyoming to a perfect 3-0 record last week, maintaining their undefeated season.

Ike averaged a total of 23.3 points and 11 rebounds during those three games to go along with a 56.5% shooting percentage. In the Cowboys win over Denver, Ike achieved two career-highs with 35 points and 14 rebounds.

Over the Cowboys’ first eight games, Ike is averaging a team-high 20.8 points and 9 rebounds per contest.

Ike and the rest of the Pokes will take the floor in Arizona this Tuesday, in a battle of two of the remaining undefeated teams in college basketball.