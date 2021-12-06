CSU officially introduces Jay Norvell as their next head football coach

.



Introducing the head football coach at Colorado State...@CoachJayNorvell‼️ pic.twitter.com/M53XbrlB6a — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) December 6, 2021

It’s official.

Jay Norvell is the new head football coach of the Colorado State Rams.

After days of swirling rumors about potential coaching candidates to replace “he who shall not be named,” many thought CSU was finally going to give former alum, and current Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford a chance. I assumed the same. Tony apparently knew better than anyone that this wasn’t going to happen:

I’ve got the word on him . He’s not a finalist for anything. #GoBuckeyes — Coach Tony Alford (@CoachTonyAlford) December 6, 2021

Once that message got across the twitter-sphere, anything seemed possible. Some even threw the name Deion Sanders around:

Colorado State has expressed interest in Deion Sanders. Other names that have been mentioned are Missouri assistant Curtis Luper and Former USC interim Head Coach Donte Williams.



It appears that this search is focused on minority candidates. — Carl Reed (@CoachReed314) December 6, 2021

CSU prioritized minority candidates. Also made inquiries about Charles Huff at Marshall and Deion Sanders at Jackson State. Norvell a better geographic fit. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 6, 2021

Alas, CSU ended up going with Nevada coach Jay Norvell.

You can read all about the reason for that choice here.

I like it. I like it a lot.

Norvell’s offense is going to be really fun to watch. An exact contrast from the offense CSU fans witnessed the last 2 years with the last “dude” who ran the program. What was his name again? Ah, I’ve already forgotten. Anyways, that guy’s offense stunk. It will be a refreshing change of pace with Norvell, who has consistently run one of the most productive offenses in the Mountain West throughout his time at Nevada.

It seems CSU found someone that combines something similar to Mike Bobo’s high flying offense and top notch recruiting, with the tough mentality brought by the guy’s name I already forgot. Norvell looks to be that perfect combination.

If Norvell does well enough to eventually move on to a bigger program, similar to what Jim McElwain did when he left CSU for Florida, so be it. Colorado State fans just want to get back to winning football.

Fortunately, it looks like Jay Norvell will give that to them.

Norvell will be officially introduced tomorrow, December 7th, at 2:30 p.m. MST.