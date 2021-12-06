BREAKING: Nevada’s Jay Norvell expected to become Colorado State’s next head coach, per multiple reports

According to multiple reports that surfaced on Monday morning, Nevada head coach Jay Norvell is expected to become the next head coach at Mountain West’s own Colorado State.

The report was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel and later confirmed by Football Scoop, The Coloradoan’s Kevin Lytle and Action Network’s Brent McMurphy.

Sources: Colorado State has targeted Nevada coach Jay Norvell as the school's next coach. A deal is not quite done, but he's the top candidate to be the next coach there. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2021

Colorado State is is expected to name Nevada’s Jay Norvell as head coach, sources tell me — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) December 6, 2021

Nevada’s Jay Norvell is leaving to become coach at Colorado State, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by @Kevin_Lytle. Norvell had been at Nevada last 5 years, with winning records last 4 seasons — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 6, 2021

Norvell went 33-26 and 23-18 in Mountain West play across five seasons with the Wolf Pack, including four straight bowl bids with four straight seven-plus win seasons. Nevada finished 8-4 in 2021 and is scheduled to play in Quick Lane Bowl against Western Michigan on Dec. 27.

He will inherit a Colorado State program that’s gone 11-29 since 2017 under head coaches Mike Bobo and recently-fired Steve Addazio. The program went 8-20 in conference play over that span, including 2-6 in 2021 — when it lost six straight to end the season, its first six-game losing streak since 2012.

Addazio, who was fired last week after going 4-12 in two seasons with the program, made $1.5 million in base salary in 2020 and $1.55 million in 2021. He was scheduled to make $1.6 million in 2023. If the deal becomes official, it’s fair to assume Norvell — who was scheduled to make $625K plus incentives with Nevada through 2024 — is at or supersedes that figure.

His buyout is scheduled to be approximately $1.9 million.

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray reported that Nevada was, “poised to make Norvell an offer to give him a seven-figure annual offer,” but wasn’t expect to match the $1.5 million figure of Colorado State. Nevada’s had just two coaches exceed the seven-figure mark: Former men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman and current men’s basketball head coach Steve Alford.

Prior to Norvell, Nevada’s single-season payment record for a football head coach was $585,000, given to Brian Polian in 2016.

Colorado State possesses Canvas Stadium, a $220.1 million structure that was built in 2017, plus an indoor practice, something Nevada doesn’t have — despite Norvell opining for one given the rabid smoke that has plagued the area throughout the last several summers.

Nevada will also graduate more than 30 seniors, including a majority of its starters and back-to-back Mountain West offensive player of the year Carson Strong, a junior, to the NFL Draft. Colorado State graduated 17 seniors, including all-worldly tight end Trey McBride, who could potentially be a first round pick (with Strong) in the upcoming draft.

NOTE: Colorado State will travel to Mackay Stadium to play Nevada in 2021. The dates have yet to be announced.