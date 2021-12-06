Mountain West Connection Players of the Week (Championship Week).

Bowl season is upon us, and we have a new conference champion in the Utah State Aggies. The Aggies won in a dominant effort and there were more than a handful of great performances. Let’s take a look at the top performers from this past weekend.

Offensive Player of the Week

Brandon Bowling (Utah State)

The 5’9” senior picked a great day to have the best game of his career. Bowling had an electric performance, finishing with 8 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest play of the game came on a 58-yard touchdown reception.

Defensive Player of the Week

Justin Rice (Utah State)

Rice had another solid performance. The grad transfer senior had quite an impact for the Aggies this season and has won this award a few times this year. Rice had 10 tackles, a sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Matt Araiza (San Diego State)

It was nowhere close to his best performance, but Araiza was the most impactful special teams performer in this game. He averaged nearly 50 yards per punt and made two of his three field goal attempts.

Which performances from the championship game stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.