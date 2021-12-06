MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-6-21. December Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The recruiting cycle is in full force. Teams will be hosting official visitors and commitments will be plentiful once again in due time. Something that seems a bit new this year is how teams are prioritizing recruits in the class of 2023 already. Perhaps teams set their sights on future classes sooner due to taking fewer high school recruits and more transfer portal players as of late.

For this week, a few offers were handed out, some commits, some visits, and lots of in-home visits as coaches can get out on the road and go to homes and schools of recruits. Of the known commitments this past week; one for Air Force, one for Nevada, and one for UNLV. As for the cover photo, the Rebels earn a place on the banner this week given how active they were with offers.

Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:

Utah State: 6

Fresno State: 5

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 4

Boise State : 4

: 4 UNLV: 3

Hawaii: 2

Wyoming: 2

Nevada: 2

San Jose State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are currently in a contact period for the next two weeks. Athletes can visit colleges through official and unofficial visits. Even more importantly, coaches can visit players in schools and homes. This is the most open period of recruiting all year. Here is the official definition:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has around 100 commits in each class, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 44

December Team Recruiting Rankings:

For comparison’s sake, take a look at the November rankings.

Disclaimer: These rankings are not a projection of what will happen, but a snapshot of where things stand now.

1) Boise State

2) San Diego State

3) UNLV

4) Fresno State

5) Utah State

6) San Jose State

7) Nevada

8) Air Force

9) Wyoming

10) New Mexico

11) Colorado State

12) Hawaii

Tiers:

As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful to provide a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: Boise State, San Diego State

Tier 2: Fresno State, UNLV, Utah State

Tier 3: San Jose State, Nevada

Tier 4: Air Force, Wyoming, Colorado State, New Mexico

Tier 5: Hawaii

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

WR Kejuan Bullard (San Jose State)

“SJSU was just a great experience overall! plenty of love from the coaches and the players can match that energy. I also strongly agree that the receiver coach, Coach Scott can develop my game mentally and physically. I had an outstanding visit they made sure it felt like home away from home while showing me why I would fit there for 4 years.”

LB Tanner Salisbury (UNLV)

“I would say the main reasons I chose UNLV are because of the Coaching staff. I really love Coach Arroyo, Coach Hansen, and Coach Grant. A couple more reasons are because of the amazing football facilities and being so close to all the activities and connections Vegas has to offer.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

QB/DB Jackson Berman was offered by Air Force

TE Kellen Hale was offered by Air Force

RB Malik Ross was offered by Air Force

QB Landry Lyddy was offered by Boise State

JUCO OL JC Davis was offered by Boise State

2023 DB Marcus Ratcliffe was offered by Colorado State

JUCO DB Bryce Phillips was offered by Colorado State

Transfer OL Cade Briggs was offered by Colorado State

DT Gavriel Lightfoot was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Joshua Scott was offered by Hawaii

2023 QB Tristan Davis was offered by Nevada

2023 RB Leo Pulalsi was offered by Nevada

2024 OL/DL Devin Brooks was offered by Nevada

Transfer RB Dae Dae Hunter was offered by Nevada

OL Tyler Kiehne was offered by New Mexico

JUCO OL Collin James was offered by New Mexico

JUCO OL DaJuanye Wingfield was offered by New Mexico

JUCO TE TJ Zimmerman was offered by New Mexico

2023 DE Jared Verse was offered by SDSU

2025 QB Hype Grand was offered by SJSU

RB Rayshon Luke was offered by UNLV

2023 QB Ty Dieffenbach was offered by UNLV

2023 DL Thomas Liavaa was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Jordan Tonga was offered by UNLV

Transfer OL Brendan Bordner was offered by UNLV

In-home Visits

Air Force visited: OL Jace Sutulovich, LS Kurt Chesney, Bellevue HS, Folsom HS

Boise State visited: LB Kaeo Akana, TE Jayden Virgin, DB Dionte Thorton, QB Landry Lyddy, South Oak Cliff HS, Aquinas HS, Saguaro HS, Duncanville HS, Bellevue HS, Chaminade HS, Ford Sports Performance

Colorado State visited: Highlands Ranch HS, Saguaro HS

Fresno State visited: DE Miles Bailey, Bullard HS

Nevada visited: WR Louis Brown, Mission Prep HS, Katy Tompkins HS, Ford Sports Performance

New Mexico visited: Spring HS, John Burroughs HS

SJSU visited: OL Jake Steele, LB Justin Stearns, Oak Ridge HS, James Logan HS, Castro Valley HS, East Bay, South Bay, Norcal, LA Valley, Los Angeles, Orange County, Central Valley, Inland Empire, San Diego

Wyoming visited: QB Caden Baker, DB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, John Burroughs HS

Visits

DB Adari Haulcy Jr visited New Mexico

WR Reggie Givhan visited New Mexico

RB Camdan McWright visited SJSU

OL Jake Steele visited SJSU

LB Justin Eklund visited SJSU

DB Eric Butler visited SDSU

QB Liumotumotua’anaileafi Aumavae visited SDSU

TE Logan Tanner visited SDSU

Commits

OL Alec Falk committed to Air Force

ATH Amier Boyd committed to Nevada

LB Isaiah Johnson committed to UNLV

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.