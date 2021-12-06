MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-6-21. December Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
The recruiting cycle is in full force. Teams will be hosting official visitors and commitments will be plentiful once again in due time. Something that seems a bit new this year is how teams are prioritizing recruits in the class of 2023 already. Perhaps teams set their sights on future classes sooner due to taking fewer high school recruits and more transfer portal players as of late.
For this week, a few offers were handed out, some commits, some visits, and lots of in-home visits as coaches can get out on the road and go to homes and schools of recruits. Of the known commitments this past week; one for Air Force, one for Nevada, and one for UNLV. As for the cover photo, the Rebels earn a place on the banner this week given how active they were with offers.
Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:
- Utah State: 6
- Fresno State: 5
- New Mexico: 5
- San Diego State: 5
- Air Force: 4
- Boise State: 4
- UNLV: 3
- Hawaii: 2
- Wyoming: 2
- Nevada: 2
- San Jose State: 2
- Colorado State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
We are currently in a contact period for the next two weeks. Athletes can visit colleges through official and unofficial visits. Even more importantly, coaches can visit players in schools and homes. This is the most open period of recruiting all year. Here is the official definition:
The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has around 100 commits in each class, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 44
December Team Recruiting Rankings:
For comparison’s sake, take a look at the November rankings.
Disclaimer: These rankings are not a projection of what will happen, but a snapshot of where things stand now.
1) Boise State
2) San Diego State
3) UNLV
4) Fresno State
5) Utah State
6) San Jose State
7) Nevada
8) Air Force
9) Wyoming
10) New Mexico
11) Colorado State
12) Hawaii
Tiers:
As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful to provide a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.
Tier 1: Boise State, San Diego State
Tier 2: Fresno State, UNLV, Utah State
Tier 3: San Jose State, Nevada
Tier 4: Air Force, Wyoming, Colorado State, New Mexico
Tier 5: Hawaii
Visit Recap:
Commitment Spotlight:
WR Kejuan Bullard (San Jose State)
“SJSU was just a great experience overall! plenty of love from the coaches and the players can match that energy. I also strongly agree that the receiver coach, Coach Scott can develop my game mentally and physically. I had an outstanding visit they made sure it felt like home away from home while showing me why I would fit there for 4 years.”
LB Tanner Salisbury (UNLV)
“I would say the main reasons I chose UNLV are because of the Coaching staff. I really love Coach Arroyo, Coach Hansen, and Coach Grant. A couple more reasons are because of the amazing football facilities and being so close to all the activities and connections Vegas has to offer.”
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- QB/DB Jackson Berman was offered by Air Force
- TE Kellen Hale was offered by Air Force
- RB Malik Ross was offered by Air Force
- QB Landry Lyddy was offered by Boise State
- JUCO OL JC Davis was offered by Boise State
- 2023 DB Marcus Ratcliffe was offered by Colorado State
- JUCO DB Bryce Phillips was offered by Colorado State
- Transfer OL Cade Briggs was offered by Colorado State
- DT Gavriel Lightfoot was offered by Hawaii
- JUCO DB Joshua Scott was offered by Hawaii
- 2023 QB Tristan Davis was offered by Nevada
- 2023 RB Leo Pulalsi was offered by Nevada
- 2024 OL/DL Devin Brooks was offered by Nevada
- Transfer RB Dae Dae Hunter was offered by Nevada
- OL Tyler Kiehne was offered by New Mexico
- JUCO OL Collin James was offered by New Mexico
- JUCO OL DaJuanye Wingfield was offered by New Mexico
- JUCO TE TJ Zimmerman was offered by New Mexico
- 2023 DE Jared Verse was offered by SDSU
- 2025 QB Hype Grand was offered by SJSU
- RB Rayshon Luke was offered by UNLV
- 2023 QB Ty Dieffenbach was offered by UNLV
- 2023 DL Thomas Liavaa was offered by UNLV
- 2025 OL Jordan Tonga was offered by UNLV
- Transfer OL Brendan Bordner was offered by UNLV
In-home Visits
- Air Force visited: OL Jace Sutulovich, LS Kurt Chesney, Bellevue HS, Folsom HS
- Boise State visited: LB Kaeo Akana, TE Jayden Virgin, DB Dionte Thorton, QB Landry Lyddy, South Oak Cliff HS, Aquinas HS, Saguaro HS, Duncanville HS, Bellevue HS, Chaminade HS, Ford Sports Performance
- Colorado State visited: Highlands Ranch HS, Saguaro HS
- Fresno State visited: DE Miles Bailey, Bullard HS
- Nevada visited: WR Louis Brown, Mission Prep HS, Katy Tompkins HS, Ford Sports Performance
- New Mexico visited: Spring HS, John Burroughs HS
- SJSU visited: OL Jake Steele, LB Justin Stearns, Oak Ridge HS, James Logan HS, Castro Valley HS, East Bay, South Bay, Norcal, LA Valley, Los Angeles, Orange County, Central Valley, Inland Empire, San Diego
- Wyoming visited: QB Caden Baker, DB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, John Burroughs HS
Visits
- DB Adari Haulcy Jr visited New Mexico
- WR Reggie Givhan visited New Mexico
- RB Camdan McWright visited SJSU
- OL Jake Steele visited SJSU
- LB Justin Eklund visited SJSU
- DB Eric Butler visited SDSU
- QB Liumotumotua’anaileafi Aumavae visited SDSU
- TE Logan Tanner visited SDSU
Commits
- OL Alec Falk committed to Air Force
- ATH Amier Boyd committed to Nevada
- LB Isaiah Johnson committed to UNLV
Decommits
