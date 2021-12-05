Wyoming to face off with Kent State in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Wyoming Cowboys would indeed be headed for post-season play. The Pokes will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes, in Boise, on December 21, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN. Kent State (7-6) recently won the Mid-American Conference Eastern Division and competed in the MAC Championship game, losing out to a high-powered Northern Illinois team by a final score of 41-23.

Wyoming (6-6) being chosen to compete in this year’s Potato Bowl comes as a bit of a shock being that they finished the season with a mere six wins with four coming against lesser out-of-conference opponents. One of those wins, however, was in fact against the very Northern Illinois Huskies that won their conference championship game against Kent State, just yesterday. The Pokes recently lost their season finale against Hawai’i, breaking a thirty-year home winning streak against the Rainbow Warriors. Nonetheless, the Cowboys will be welcomed back to Boise to finish out their season. Craig Bohl’s group has already played one game on the blue turf this season, losing to the Broncos by a score of 23-13 on November 12th.

The selection makes it the 17th overall bowl appearance for the Cowboys and the second in the Idaho Famous Potato Bowl. It is the fourth time in the last six seasons that Wyoming has earned a bowl bid. Craig Bohl has also now become the first coach in Wyoming program history to take four teams to the postseason.

Notable competing players & their season totals:

Wyoming: LB Chad Muma, All-MWC first team, 129 tackles, 3 INT, 1 sack

Kent State: QB Dustin Crum, 2,922 yards passing, 16/6 TD/INT