Utah State Finds Out Bowl Opponent

There was never a question of where Utah State would end up after winning the Mountain West on Saturday afternoon. It was already known that with the win, Utah State would end up playing in the Los Angeles bowl against a PAC-12 team. The question for Utah State was who that opponent was going to be. Well, the Aggies now know that they are going to be facing off against an Oregon State team that was actually quite decent this year.

The Beaves went 7-5 this season and had an impressive win over eventual PAC-12 champion Utah. The Beavers also had good wins over Washington, USC, and Stanford. The leading passer for the Beavers this season has been 2,414 yards and 19 touchdowns. The leading rusher is B.J. Baylor has rushed for 1259 yards on 209 carries and has scored 13 touchdowns. The leading receiver for the Beavers this season has been Trevon Bradford, who has 606 yards receiving and five touchdowns on the year.

This should be a good opportunity for Utah State to make a statement on ABC to a national audience, so the Aggies need to come prepared.