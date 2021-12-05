Boise State Headed to the Bartstool Sports Arizona Bowl

On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Broncos would be traveling to Tuscon on New Year’s Eve to take on Central Michigan in the Arizona Bowl. This is the only bowl game that does not appear on television, fans will need to stream the game in order to watch it. It is the 24th consecutive year that Boise State has been bowl eligible.

The announcement came as a bit of a shock to Bronco fans, as it appeared that an appearance in the Potato Bowl was starting to gain some steam. The staff will now turn their attention to Central Michigan and the early signing period.

Where does this game rank in the history of Boise State bowl games? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.