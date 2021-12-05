2021 Mountain West Bowl Destinations. Where is each team heading?

The Mountain West Bowl destinations have officially been announced. Please send all of your complaints to Craig Thompson at the Mountain West offices. With that being said, here is where your favorite team is headed and who they will face.
LA Bowl:
MW Champion @USUFootball will play Oregon State in the @LABowlGame on Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. PT
Quick Lane Bowl:
‼@NevadaFootball will play Western Michigan in— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 5, 2021
Frisco Bowl:
@AztecFB will play UTSA in the @FriscoBowlGame on Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT ⭐️
Hawaii Bowl:
‼@HawaiiFootball will play Memphis in the @HawaiiBowl on Friday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. HT. #AtThePeak | #WinEveryDay pic.twitter.com/Dm3X09Aj1J— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 3, 2021
New Mexico Bowl:
@FresnoStateFB will play UTEP in the @NMBowl on Dec. 18 at 12:15 p.m. MT
Potato Bowl:
@wyo_football will play Kent State in the @IDPotatoBowl on Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m. MT
Arizona Bowl:
‼@BroncoSportsFB will play Central Michigan in @theARIZONABOWL on Dec. 31 at Noon MT #AtThePeak | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/nV5a5EhuWQ— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 5, 2021
First Responder Bowl:
@AF_Football will play Louisville in the @FRBowl on Dec. 28 at 2:15 p.m. CT
