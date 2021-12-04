2021 Championship Week: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

It’s time for the biggest conference game of the season. One final game for the Mountain West crown. Here’s what you need to know:

Saturday, December 4th

Utah State vs San Diego State (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Fox

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Utah State: Can the Aggie offense move the ball effectively, convert on some big plays to get downfield in a hurry, utilize the multitude of their weapons, and not turn the ball over?

San Diego State: Can the Aztec defense get to the quarterback, keep the speedy wide receivers in front of them, and can their punter flip the field and pin the Aggies back deep?

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? Utah State

San Diego State vote view results 28% Utah State (4 votes)

71% San Diego State (10 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.