Mountaintop View 12-31-21

We end 2021 strong here at MW Connection! The links continue as football winds down and basketball (both men and women) begins to take center stage with conference play already begun.
Aztecs play simulated basketball game instead of real one
Read the update on what the Aztecs are doing and news on how close one of their top players is to rejoining the squad from injury.
MW Women’s Basketball Weekly Release
Weekly update on all things MW Women’s Basketball.
What we’ve learned about UNLV basketball at the halfway mark
What opinions can one muster on the Rebels based on the first half of their basketball season? Read what the Las Vegas Sun came up with as they prepare to host the San Diego State Aztecs this Saturday afternoon.
MW Transfer Portal Comings and Goings
Still trying to confirm if the Transfer Portal offers frequent flier miles.
Wyoming transfer QB Levi Williams committed to Utah State https://t.co/28sROowdWH— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 30, 2021
Colorado State QB transfer Todd Centeio is headed to James Madison. https://t.co/3TXimGUmSO— 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 29, 2021
Extremely thankful for my time at Nevada. Excited to see what’s in store as I move on as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/O0J4euuWHD— Jack Powers (@jpowers005) December 29, 2021
Nevada DB Jojuan Claiborne has entered the portal. https://t.co/Gi4Tjsdlrv— 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 30, 2021
Hawaii freshman DB Michael Graham has entered the transfer portal. Graham is the son of Hawaii HC Todd Graham.https://t.co/yB3q08YEoU— 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 30, 2021
Colorado State WR Kyjuan Herndon has entered the portal. https://t.co/WcJMy1YlAA— 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 30, 2021
