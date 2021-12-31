 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 12-31-21

Aztecs BB update, MW Women’s News, Rebels, Levi Williams landing spot, Life in and out of the Transfer Portal

By RudyEspino
Fresno State v Boise State

We end 2021 strong here at MW Connection! The links continue as football winds down and basketball (both men and women) begins to take center stage with conference play already begun. Thanks to all who click on our articles, here’s hoping your 2022 is much better than your 2021!

Aztecs play simulated basketball game instead of real one

Read the update on what the Aztecs are doing and news on how close one of their top players is to rejoining the squad from injury.

MW Women’s Basketball Weekly Release

Weekly update on all things MW Women’s Basketball.

What we’ve learned about UNLV basketball at the halfway mark

What opinions can one muster on the Rebels based on the first half of their basketball season? Read what the Las Vegas Sun came up with as they prepare to host the San Diego State Aztecs this Saturday afternoon.

MW Transfer Portal Comings and Goings

Still trying to confirm if the Transfer Portal offers frequent flier miles.

On the Horizon:

  • Later Today: The 2022 Recruiting Road So Far: Wyoming
  • Coming Soon: Boise State Football Season Recap
  • Coming Soon: MWC Recruiting Roundup: January Rankings

