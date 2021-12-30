 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 12-30-21

Anderson snubbed, Mountain West hoops upset, other scores, and coaching hirings and more from yesterday

By JeremyRodrigues
Boise State v Hawaii Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Dave Reardon: Hawaii football coach Todd Graham proving to be bad hire but hard to fire

The month-long saga at Manoa continues after the Rainbow Warriors saw three more starters, including all-conference linebacker Darius Muasau, enter the transfer portal. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dave Reardon takes a look at what the Warriors can and cannot do about head coach Todd Graham. In the short term: not much.

Fingers crossed that a big season is ahead for Mountain West men’s hoops

That’s quite the snub for Utah State’s Blake Anderson

Air Force does not care about anyone’s at-large hopes

Fresno State’s new coaching staff is settling in, Hawaii loses one

Boise State’s equipment truck returned from the sadly cancelled bowl game. Welp

Well, the paycheck should be nice I guess

On the Horizon:

Today: Utah State Football Season Recap

Today: The 2022 Recruiting Road So Far: Utah State

Friday: The 2022 Recruiting Road So Far: Wyoming

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...