Mountaintop View 12-30-21

The month-long saga at Manoa continues after the Rainbow Warriors saw three more starters, including all-conference linebacker Darius Muasau, enter the transfer portal. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dave Reardon takes a look at what the Warriors can and cannot do about head coach Todd Graham. In the short term: not much.

Fingers crossed that a big season is ahead for Mountain West men’s hoops

#MWMBB teams are ranked in the Top 65 in today's NET!



That number trails only the Big 12, Big 10, Big East and SEC and is the most of any conference out west #AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/sTgoqPjBwr — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 29, 2021

That’s quite the snub for Utah State’s Blake Anderson

Finalists for Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award, signifying best coach in 1st year at a school



Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Gus Malzahn, UCF — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 29, 2021

Air Force does not care about anyone’s at-large hopes

Final in Colorado Springs - Air Force 49, Utah State 47. Aggies will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 4, hosting Boise State at 8 p.m. #AggiesAllTheWay — USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 29, 2021

Fresno State’s new coaching staff is settling in, Hawaii loses one

Sources tell FootballScoop Hawaii offensive line coach A'lique Terry is expected to join Dan Lanning's staff at Oregon https://t.co/TnjxzLNAj2 — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) December 29, 2021

Boise State’s equipment truck returned from the sadly cancelled bowl game. Welp

Oh how the turn tables… Thought we would be unloading in warmer weather. pic.twitter.com/hM81Uxg6Mk — Boise State Equipment (@BroncoEquipment) December 29, 2021

Well, the paycheck should be nice I guess

