Mountaintop View 12-30-21

Dave Reardon: Hawaii football coach Todd Graham proving to be bad hire but hard to fire
The month-long saga at Manoa continues after the Rainbow Warriors saw three more starters, including all-conference linebacker Darius Muasau, enter the transfer portal. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dave Reardon takes a look at what the Warriors can and cannot do about head coach Todd Graham. In the short term: not much.
Fingers crossed that a big season is ahead for Mountain West men’s hoops
#MWMBB teams are ranked in the Top 65 in today's NET!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 29, 2021
That number trails only the Big 12, Big 10, Big East and SEC and is the most of any conference out west #AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/sTgoqPjBwr
That’s quite the snub for Utah State’s Blake Anderson
Finalists for Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award, signifying best coach in 1st year at a school— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 29, 2021
Shane Beamer, South Carolina
Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Gus Malzahn, UCF
Air Force does not care about anyone’s at-large hopes
Final in Colorado Springs - Air Force 49, Utah State 47. Aggies will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 4, hosting Boise State at 8 p.m. #AggiesAllTheWay— USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 29, 2021
Fresno State’s new coaching staff is settling in, Hawaii loses one
HES IN‼️@CoachTuitele is our offensive line coach and run game coordinator #GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/0qDdaldrQr— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) December 29, 2021
Sources tell FootballScoop Hawaii offensive line coach A'lique Terry is expected to join Dan Lanning's staff at Oregon https://t.co/TnjxzLNAj2— FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) December 29, 2021
Boise State’s equipment truck returned from the sadly cancelled bowl game. Welp
Oh how the turn tables… Thought we would be unloading in warmer weather. pic.twitter.com/hM81Uxg6Mk— Boise State Equipment (@BroncoEquipment) December 29, 2021
Well, the paycheck should be nice I guess
Final from Lawrence.#BattleBorn // #PackParty pic.twitter.com/9Oi3vxJHuq— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) December 30, 2021
