Mountaintop View 12-28-21

As this story was being prepared, word came out that Boise State will be canceling playing in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. Nevertheless, there are other links around the rest of the Mountain West as we share Player of the Week awards and other items. Enjoy!!
MW Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
# @therealhunter24 averaged 19 points and 8 assists last week for @wyo_mbb at the Diamond Head Classic!#AtThePeak | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/OFbqkV4tB9— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 27, 2021
In a rare move, the MW decides to rename this weekly award
the Tyson Degenhart Freshman of the Week Award.
# @tdeggie13 scored nine of 11 points in the second half, helping @BroncoSportsMBB rally to beat Washington State!#AtThePeak | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/BluXE6BjrO— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 27, 2021
Boise State pulls out of the Arizona Bowl due to Covid issues.
Breaking: @BroncoSportsFB has pulled out of @theARIZONABOWL due to too many players contracting covid. We are actively looking for a replacement. I suggest @WSUCougarFB does a poll of players whether they want to play in Az bowl or Sun Bowl.— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 27, 2021
MW Women’s BB Player of the Week
#— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 27, 2021
Desi-Rae Young helped the @UNLVLadyRebels to a 70-63 win over Hawai’i, scoring 20 points and grabbing 4 rebounds. #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/GcMCoRA3BA
MW Women’s Freshman of the Week
#— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 27, 2021
Trista Hull had 1️⃣4️⃣ points and 5️⃣ rebounds in her first career start, helping lead @BroncoSportsWBB to a 90-39 victory over Warner Pacific. #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/DtPFKaEinZ
And the rise continues for the Rams!!
1️⃣st time in program history to be ranked 3️⃣ weeks in a row! ⬆️#TeamTogether x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/bRsSfVvvCW— Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) December 27, 2021
Wolf Pack play better in 2nd half, but had too big of a hole to get out of in the Quick Lane Bowl.
A dominant performance from @WMU_Football!— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 27, 2021
They take the Quick Lane Bowl 52-24 over Nevada pic.twitter.com/uT7rpoihsh
