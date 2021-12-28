 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 12-28-21

MW Mens POTW Awards, Broncos not able to play in bowl game, Women’s POTW Awards, Rams rise in AP 25, Undermanned Wolf Pack comes up short in bowl game

By RudyEspino
As this story was being prepared, word came out that Boise State will be canceling playing in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. Nevertheless, there are other links around the rest of the Mountain West as we share Player of the Week awards and other items. Enjoy!!

MW Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

In a rare move, the MW decides to rename this weekly award

the Tyson Degenhart Freshman of the Week Award.

Boise State pulls out of the Arizona Bowl due to Covid issues.

MW Women’s BB Player of the Week

MW Women’s Freshman of the Week

And the rise continues for the Rams!!

Wolf Pack play better in 2nd half, but had too big of a hole to get out of in the Quick Lane Bowl.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Utah State signing day recap
  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Bowl Edition #2
  • Later today: The Recruiting Road So Far: San Jose State
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The Top Plays from 2021
  • Coming Wednesday: The Recruiting Road So Far: UNLV

