The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Bowl Edition #2

Week two of the college football season is behind us and the Mountain West continued it’s hot streak with victories in the Potato Bowl and the Frisco Bowl. Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worst with COVID, including the cancellation of the Hawaii Bowl. We might be down one bowl game, but there is still plenty to talk about. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly moments from the second week of bowl season.

The Good

Wyoming

The Cowboy offense had one of its best performances of the year in the Potato Bowl against Kent State. It was a record breaking performance by Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams who rushed for 200 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns. Wyoming’s defense was not its typical self, but the offense picked up the slack by rushing for 411 yards. Things took a turn for the worst after the bowl game, as many of Wyoming’s best players entered the transfer portal.

San Diego State

The Aztecs had one of the most impressive performances of this young bowl season with a 38-24 victory over Conference USA champion UTSA. San Diego State had one of its best performances of the year as Lucas Johnson passed for 333 yards and three touchdowns. The Aztecs finished the season with a record 12 victories and are likely the early favorite in the West Division heading into the 2022 season.

The Bad

UTSA

The Roadrunners were hit hard by the COVID bug heading into this game and were missing some of their most valuable players. Despite all of their missing players, they were able to hang tough for the majority of the game. But their lack of a consistent pass rush and struggles in the secondary caused them to fall short.

The Ugly

Kent State

The Golden Flashes were electric on offense gaining 656 yards of total offense against a Wyoming defense that has been pretty stingy for the majority of the season. But their performance on the other side of the field left a lot to be desired. Kent State allowed Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams to run for 200 yards and surrendered 52 points to one of the worst offenses in the Mountain West.

The Hawaii Bowl

The Hawaii Bowl was the first one cancelled this bowl season due to COVID issues within the Hawaii football program. The game will not be made up.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” Next week we will look at the Quick Lane, First Responder, and Arizona Bowls. What moments from the second week of the bowl season stood out to you?