2021 First Responders Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

Mountain West Football bowl season is here! Check out what is in store for Air Force in the First Responders Bowl!
Tuesday, December 28th
Air Force vs Louisville (2:15 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN
Betting Odds
- Provided by DraftKings: +1.5 Air Force, 55 o/u
Game Previews:
- Air Force
What to Watch For:
- Falcons: There should be no surprises to the gameplan Air Force will take out onto the field. They will feature a complicated rushing-attacking aided by their coordinated blocking schemes. The Falcons will seek to control the clock and wear the Cardinals down with their methodical offense. On defense, they will be physical and disciplined. Louisville will likely be surprised by how good the AFA defense is. They are no doubt preparing for the option offense but will they be able to contain it?
Who Will Win:
