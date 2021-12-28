 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 First Responders Bowl: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

All the info you need for Air Force’s bowl game.

NCAA Football: UNLV at Air Force Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Mountain West Football bowl season is here! Check out what is in store for Air Force in the First Responders Bowl!

﻿Tuesday, December 28th

Air Force vs Louisville (2:15 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN

Betting Odds

Game Previews:

  • Air Force

What to Watch For:

  • Falcons: There should be no surprises to the gameplan Air Force will take out onto the field. They will feature a complicated rushing-attacking aided by their coordinated blocking schemes. The Falcons will seek to control the clock and wear the Cardinals down with their methodical offense. On defense, they will be physical and disciplined. Louisville will likely be surprised by how good the AFA defense is. They are no doubt preparing for the option offense but will they be able to contain it?

Who Will Win:

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.

