Utah State signs 10 players in Early Signing Period

The early signing period has ended and Utah State was able to add 10 players in this time period. The Aggies currently have the third best recruiting class in the Mountain West for 2022 and have a national ranking of 69, according to 247 Sports, which also gives the 2022 Utah State class an average rating of 81.98%. Here’s a look at the 10 players that Utah State signed during the early signing period.

Weylin Lapuaho, Offensive Lineman

Lapuaho is a three star interior offensive lineman out of Birmingham High School in South Jordan, Utah. He has an average composite ranking of 85.30 according to 247 Sports and checks in at 6-4 295 lbs. He also received offers from New Mexico, UNLV, and Utah. He was a starter on the Birmingham offensive line for all 12 games this year and should fit in nicely in terms of size with an Aggies group that improved as the season went on.

Tavo Motuapuaka, Offensive Lineman

Motuapuaka comes out of Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii and is rated as a three star recruit and an average composite score of 84.66 by 247 Sports. He comes in at 6-5 280 lbs and like Lapuaho, should provide good size for the Aggies upfront for an improving group of offensive lineman.

Bishop Davenport, Quarterback

Bishop Davenport comes from Spring High School in Spring, Texas. He is a three star recruit and per 247 sports, has an average composite score of 82.54. Davenport was also recruited by Houston Baptist, Lamar, Prairie View A&M, and Texas Southern.

During his senior year at Spring High School, Davenport attempted 311 passes and completed 217 of them. He passed for 3,562 yards and 41 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also rushed for 697 yards on 97 carries and scored seven touchdowns. Davenport promises to be a young talent that will provide needed depth at the quarterback position, even if he doesn’t start right away.

Robert Briggs, Athlete

Briggs only had two offers, one from Houston Baptist and one from Utah State and is rated as a three star recruit with an overall composite score of 86 by 247 Sports. At Bellvile High School in Bellville, Texas, Briggs was a versatile player that was used as a running back and wide receiver. During the 2021-2022 football season, Briggs had 21 receptions for 562 yards and scored eight touchdowns through the air in addition to rushing for 1381 yards on 124 carries and scored 22 touchdowns.

During the 2020-2021 season, Briggs had 450 yards receiving on 28 receptions and scored six touchdowns through the air. He had 678 yards rushing on 66 carries and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Briggs had a lot of success running the ball so it could be useful for the Aggies to use him as a running back to build depth at that position.

Teague Andersen, Offensive Lineman

Teague Andersen is a three star offensive lineman with a composite score of 82.16 per 247 Sports that comes out of Lehi High School in Lehi, Utah. He checks in at 6-5 285 lbs. which will provide good size for Utah State as Andersen develops as a player.

During the 2020-2021 season, Andersen played in nine games and had 14 pancake blocks.

Paul Fitzgerald, Edge

Paul Fitzgerald is an edge defender that is rated as a three star recruit with a composite score of 81.73 per 247 Sports. He checks in at 6-3 235 lbs. and received offers from Utah State, BYU, Idaho State, and Nevada.

Fitzgerald had 31 tackles, 8.5 tackles per loss, 7.5 sacks, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles, and two punt blocks during the 2021-2022 season so he proved to be a force that Utah State can develop nicely.

Max Alford, Running Back

Max Alford is a 6-1 215 pound running back out of Park City High School in Park City, Utah, and is rated as a three star recruit with a composite score of 80.94 per 247 Sports.

During the 2020-2021 season, Alford rushed for 39 yards on five carries and had a 12 yard touchdown reception. Alford had a breakout season during the 2020-2021 season, rushing for 1020 yards on 98 carries and scoring nine touchdowns.

He is a little tall for a running back but at 215 lbs. should provide a good size to the group and could be hard to bring down.

Chase Tuatagaloa, Athlete

Chase Tuatagaloa is a three star athlete out of Orem High School in Oren, Utah and has a composite score of 80.54 according to 247 Sports and is 6-4 200 lbs.

He played quarterback/tight end in high school and had 166 completions on 263 attempts, throwing for 2,187 yards and 17 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also had 59 carries for 343 yards and two touchdowns and a defensive interception.

Adam Tomczyk, Defensive Lineman

Adam Tomczyk is a three star prospect according to 247 Sports and comes out of Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California, at 6-4 240 lbs.

This past season, Tomczyk had 47 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and a forced fumble. He also had a six yard touchdown reception. As a junior in 2019-2020, Tomczyk had 31 total tackles and eight tackles for loss.

Adam Tomcyzk showed great improvement as a senior and provides really nice size for a Utah State defensive line that will be looking to apply more pressure for next season.

Joshua Williams, Linebacker

Joshua Williams is a 6-2 205 lbs. linebacker that comes out of Mesquite High School in Mesquite, Texas. He is not given a rating by 247 Sports but is rated as a 2 star prospect by Rivals and finished the 2021-2022 season with 107 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and three interceptions. He also had a touchdown, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, a punt block, a touchdown, and significantly five blocked field goals.

Though he is only rated as a two star prospect, he could provide serious talent for the Utah State defense with the right development. 107 tackles is a lot and the five blocked field goals could also be a promising sign for the Utah State special teams. That’s an area where Utah State could immediately insert Joshua Williams.